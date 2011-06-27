  1. Home
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Golf GTI
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,980
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Lighting Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
beverage cooleryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
GTI Rubber Matsyes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Luggage Netyes
GTI Carpeted Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Summer Tiresyes
Security Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC)yes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length168.0 in.
Curb weight3086 lbs.
Gross weight4255 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1049 lbs.
Wheel base103.6 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Steel Gray Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Night Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
225/40R18 92H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles