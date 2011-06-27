2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon Consumer Reviews
A perfect sized station-wagon
Prior to buying this car, we drove a Subaru Outback station wagon. But the current Outbacks are not station wagons any more, they are SUVs, too large for our taste and comfort. The VW Golf Alltrack is just the right size and has all the bells and whistles that the Outback has and some more. We have yet to discover all the features of our Golf Alltrack SEL, but what we have experienced so far has satisfied us that we made the right choice. The handling is very responsive, the view of the outside from the interior is very clear with the large windows, the front and the parking assist systems make driving a pleasure and parking worry-free. The ride is not as soft as we are used to, but that is to be expected in a car capable of off-road travel. All in all we are very satisfied with the Golf Alltrack SEL.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Couldn't be happier
As other posters have noted, VW is not going to bring the long roof to the states any longer (it will live in Europe as a Skoda or Seat I'm sure) so I'm happy I have the privileged of driving a sensible choice while I still can. The SEL trim provides me with everything I need and provides so much tech for the money - try specking another German, U.S. or Japaneses car with the goodies and see how much it costs. Ride and handling aren't GTI sharp but are good enough to make me smile. Living in Colorado, the turbo's forced induction helps me at altitude and it does better than expected off road and in the snow (I use snow tires). Room for my bicycle, very attractive interior, and great to look at outside in the lighter blue color. Saddle colored vinyl seats are very attractive. I'd like to do better than the 25 mpg average but at least it's on regular fuel. Buy one while you still can!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Another one bites the dust!
Had my Alltrack for nearly a week now, and have enjoyed every mile and minute in it so far. It’s the perfect car for me because it’s practical, comfortable, well built, looks great, and, most of all, a lot of fun to drive (with 3 pedals!). Anyone who wants one, better get one fast since VW just announced that it will discontinue the model after this year. Very disappointing that another one bites the dust, but apparently most people want to buy a car that looks like everything else on the road (i.e. SUV’s and pickups). Glad that I got mine in time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best VW Car
I have 10k miles on my Alltrack... I am happy I chose the Alltrack. Originally I wanted a diesel wagon with AWD. The US market will never see such a combo. The Alltrack is the next closest thing. I have a commute of 100 miles a day and I average 28-31 mpg on the dash depending on my driving style. My full tanks have ranged from 340-390 miles. No check engine lights thus far... adaptive cruise control and lane assist are great features. Sound system at 400 watts is more than enough for me. Lighting package is very nice. What I don’t like: I wish it had seat memory setting... and foldable power side mirrors.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A unicorn among vehicles!
Wanted a manual transmission wagon with good fuel economy, good foul-weather performance, and all the latest tech. The VW Alltrack is the only game in town. Granted, it's not as quick as the two V6, six-speed Acuras I've owned, but it has never felt underpowered and maintains speed just fine in 6th gear on the highway. Fender audio system isn't quite as good as the ELS system in my Acura, but is more than good enough and has better bass response. Touchscreen interface and general control ergonomics are both outstanding, as is the comfort of the front seats. It's fun to drive, quiet, and handles very well. Rear seating is a bit tight, but manageable if you move the front seats forward. Excellent cargo utility. A few favorite features of mine are the adaptive LED lights, adaptive cruise (works great even with the stick shift), panoramic moonroof, and self-parking feature (mostly a party trick, but SO COOL!). It's the Swiss army knife among cars, and it's my favorite car I've owned. Get one while you can. They're dropping them in December 2019 and who knows if we'll ever get a stick shift wagon again, from anyone, let alone one loaded with all the cool features. Got mine for over $6K off sticker.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
