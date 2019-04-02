  1. Home
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL Wagon Exterior
7.4/10 Expert Rating #2 Small wagon
Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL Wagon Exterior
Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL Wagon Exterior Shown
Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL Wagon Exterior
Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL Wagon Exterior
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon
MSRP Range: $26,895 - $36,095

MSRP$31,595
Edmunds suggests you pay$27,458
Which Golf Alltrack does Edmunds recommend?

The base Golf Alltrack S comes well-equipped, especially now that it comes with more common driver aids such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The SE's panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment interface are a draw, but we're not convinced the extra cost is worth it.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • Comfortable interior marked by quality design and materials
  • Cargo capacity rivals the space in many compact SUVs
Cons
  • Transmission often hesitates to shift when driving at low speeds
  • Fuel economy ratings are low for this class
  • Infotainment looks dated and feels slow, but new updates might fix that
What's new
  • Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking now standard
  • Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert now standard
  • Manual transmission is now offered on all trims
  • Part of the seventh Golf generation introduced for 2015

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

Today's crossover SUVs do a pretty good job packaging big cargo space and wet-weather capability in a car-like package. Yet some shoppers still prefer a vehicle that looks and rides more like a sedan. If you're one of them, the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack makes perfect sense.

Like the Golf SportWagen on which it's based, the Alltrack follows a similarly simple formula: Add more length to the popular Golf hatchback's proportions for larger cargo volume. In this case, you get 66.5 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, which is similar or larger than the capacity of many crossover SUVs. The Alltrack also shares the SportWagen's top engine choice, a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder, and the availability of both manual and automatic transmissions.

But the Alltrack's standard all-wheel drive, protective lower body panels and taller ground clearance give it the ability to venture farther off-pavement than the SportWagen. The Alltrack's 7 inches of ground clearance (compared to the SportWagen's 5.5 inches) and mild all-wheel-drive system are still no match for trails better suited to a Jeep or Toyota SUV, for example. But they are still enough to get most adventure-minded drivers deeper out into the woods, rocks and sand.

For 2019, the Alltrack adds a few new standard driver safety features and now offers a manual transmission on all three trim levels, but otherwise it carries over unchanged. This news will cheer up drivers disappointed in the regular SportWagen for dropping desirable features such as navigation and an upgraded audio system. These features are still available on the Alltrack SEL trim.

You might also want to consider the Subaru Outback or Audi Allroad; either is similar in theme. But overall we think the VW Alltrack is a great choice for drivers who don't want an SUV or just prefer a sedan-like ride with extra utility and the ability to handle rough terrain.

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack models

The 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack comes in three trim levels: S, SE and SEL. The base S is pretty well-equipped and offers most all you need for an active lifestyle car, including roof rails, heated seats and side mirrors, a rearview camera, Bluetooth and smartphone integration. Stepping up to the SE brings a big sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and a better sound system, while the SEL dials it up with nicer wheels, power seats and a navigation system.

All Golf Alltracks are powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (168 horsepower, 199 pound-feet of torque) and come with all-wheel drive. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (dubbed DSG in Volkswagen-speak) is an option.

Standard features on the S include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, foglights, LED daytime running lights, heated side mirrors, roof rails, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, simulated-leather upholstery, heated front seats with manual adjustment and power recline, 60/40-split folding rear seats with a center pass-through, and ambient cabin lighting.

Also standard are a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth, VW's Car-Net communications, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a USB port and a six-speaker sound system. New for 2019 are standard driver safety aids including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Moving up to the SE adds a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a 115-volt outlet in the cargo area, and an upgraded infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen interface. An optional Driver Assistance package for the SE adds 18-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, parking sensors, lane keeping assist, and an automatic parking system and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The top-level SEL comes with all of the above plus adaptive cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a navigation system, and a Fender premium audio system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack SEL (turbo 1.8L inline-4 | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology7.0

Driving

7.5
The Alltrack is about 300 pounds heavier than a Golf SportWagen with front-wheel drive, so the turbo engine doesn't feel quite as punchy and the handling is somewhat blunted. But it's still a confidence-inspiring road car. It's not really an off-road vehicle despite its butch styling.

Acceleration

7.0
You get smooth acceleration from VW's 1.8-liter turbo, but 168 hp isn't much for a 3,500-pound car. It's hardly slow, but even when you give it a decent amount of throttle in the city, the Alltrack isn't in a particular hurry. At the Edmunds test track, its 0-60 mph time was 7.1 seconds.

Braking

8.5
The brake pedal is firm, which isn't typical for Volkswagens, but it's definitely a plus in the Alltrack. You get quite a bit of braking response quickly after depressing the pedal. At the Edmunds test track, the Alltrack stopped from 60 mph in 114 feet, an impressively short distance.

Steering

7.5
The steering is very well-weighted and responsive to quick movements, with decent feel on-center, but otherwise it's vague. We wouldn't call this steering engaging, but most shoppers should find it perfectly acceptable. As a bonus, the steering wheel is chunky and feels good in your hands.

Handling

7.0
The Alltrack handles corners relatively well, but it's not as sporty as the standard Golf. There's noticeable body roll when going around turns, and the Alltrack's higher center of gravity doesn't help. It's competent, but that's about it.

Drivability

8.0
The automatic transmission is sluggish to engage from a stop and sometimes feels indecisive in parking situations. But once underway, it upshifts so quickly and smoothly that the tachometer needle may be your only indication that it's doing something. Overall, it's an easy car to drive.

Off-road

6.0
With 6.9 inches of ground clearance, the Alltrack won't be challenging the Subaru Outback, with its 8.7 inches, for off-road-wagon supremacy. That said, you can traverse some rocky trails without destroying the underside. The Off-Road mode is mild, affecting ABS, throttle gain and hill descent control.

Comfort

7.5
Although the crossover-inspired styling suggests a cushy ride, it is not the case. The Alltrack is tautly sprung, so it can feel somewhat stiff and out of sorts on broken pavement. The seats are comfortable, though, and overall refinement is a strong point.

Seat comfort

7.5
The seats in our top-trim SEL test car were relatively comfortable with firm but supportive bolstering. The seat bottoms, both up front and in the rear, are relatively flat, so your legs may grow tired on ultra-long journeys.

Ride comfort

7.5
Impacts make their way into the cabin in a sharp and muffled manner, but the Alltrack's ride is generally pretty good. Bigger wheels mean shorter tire sidewalls so that you can feel most of the rocks and bumps underneath you. Big dips don't upset the ride much.

Noise & vibration

7.5
There's an average amount of road noise on the highway, depending on the road surface, but wind noise is noticeable. Put the stereo on at the faintest of volume, and you'll drown out most noise. The engine stays relatively quiet in almost all scenarios.

Climate control

8.5
The automatic climate control system is a set-it-and-forget-it exercise. Put the Golf at 74 degrees, and you'll be comfortable no matter how warm it is outside. The heated seats warm up in average time, but heat is not distributed very evenly.

Interior

8.0
A large cabin with ample glass and a simple, sensible control layout make the Alltrack's interior a pleasant, user-friendly environment. We'd only ask for a roomier rear seat with a higher bench, which you'll find in many similarly priced crossovers.

Ease of use

9.0
The buttons are simple, clearly labeled and well-located. The Alltrack's cabin may not be as fancy as some rivals' cabins, but its simplicity and ease of use are refreshing. Nothing fussy, just strong fundamentals.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Tall seat bolsters aside, you can pretty much slide right into the Alltrack. The rear doors have a relatively narrow opening, and if the front seat is pushed back for a tall driver, there's not much room for the rear passenger to squeeze behind.

Driving position

8.5
You don't have a tall, commanding view of the road as you do in a crossover, but the driving position is just as good as it is in a standard Golf. The power-adjustable seats and the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with plenty of range mean drivers of all sizes can get comfy easily.

Roominess

7.0
Rear passenger space is at a premium relative to competitive crossovers. With a tall driver settled in, the rear passenger's shins may rub against the front seatback. The front compartment, on the other hand, is airy and spacious.

Visibility

8.5
The tall windows and the large windshield mean good visibility all around. With the panoramic sunroof, you've got great skyward visibility, too. A small gripe is that the rearview side mirrors are oddly shaped and limit visibility of what's happening next to you.

Quality

6.5
The rear door panels use hard plastic right up to the windowsill, unlike the softly trimmed panels in front. Likewise, the lower dashboard wears a hard, shiny plastic covering that's not up to VW's usual standards. Everything seems nicely put-together, though, with no squeaks or rattles.

Utility

7.5
Impressive cargo space puts the Alltrack in a league with many small crossovers, and it's a cinch to fold the rear seatbacks flat while you're loading cargo. We also like the nifty two-position sliding cargo cover. But there's not much room for odds and ends when you're riding up front.

Small-item storage

7.0
The decent-size cupholders and the small door pockets mean there's adequate but not abundant room for your stuff. The flip-door ashtray area in front of the shift lever has been converted into a phone shelf, convenient for stashing and connecting a phone, but it limits storage space.

Cargo space

9.0
The 30.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats is nearly SUV-level, as is the maximum 66.5 cubic feet when you fold the rear seatbacks down. Those seatbacks conveniently flip forward via release handles on either side of the cargo area, so there's no need to walk around to the back seat.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The two exposed LATCH points on each rear outboard seat are easy to reach and attach a child seat to. But the limited rear-seat room will definitely prevent you from accommodating larger child seats in the back.

Technology

7.0
The Golf's infotainment system was updated for 2018, and many driver safety aids are available. The voice control system is relatively simple.

Audio & navigation

6.5
The standard touchscreen isn't the most user-friendly interface, but it has all the features you'll want. The upgrade system has a bigger screen.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Sophisticated smartphone capability is anchored by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Compatibility with apps such as Pandora, Spotify and TuneIn internet radio is a plus.

Driver aids

8.0
The Alltrack now comes standard with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, parking assistance, and blind-spot and lane departure warnings. The SEL also has adaptive cruise control. All those systems operated well during our test without being overly sensitive or intrusive.
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

5 star reviews: 92%
4 star reviews: 8%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 12 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • fuel efficiency
  • driving experience
  • appearance
  • handling & steering
  • visibility
  • technology
  • lights
  • seats
  • wheels & tires
  • value
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • road noise
  • infotainment system
  • sound system
  • comfort
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, A perfect sized station-wagon
Stamford Customer,
TSI SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

Prior to buying this car, we drove a Subaru Outback station wagon. But the current Outbacks are not station wagons any more, they are SUVs, too large for our taste and comfort. The VW Golf Alltrack is just the right size and has all the bells and whistles that the Outback has and some more. We have yet to discover all the features of our Golf Alltrack SEL, but what we have experienced so far has satisfied us that we made the right choice. The handling is very responsive, the view of the outside from the interior is very clear with the large windows, the front and the parking assist systems make driving a pleasure and parking worry-free. The ride is not as soft as we are used to, but that is to be expected in a car capable of off-road travel. All in all we are very satisfied with the Golf Alltrack SEL.

5 out of 5 stars, Couldn't be happier
Todd in Colorado,
TSI SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

As other posters have noted, VW is not going to bring the long roof to the states any longer (it will live in Europe as a Skoda or Seat I'm sure) so I'm happy I have the privileged of driving a sensible choice while I still can. The SEL trim provides me with everything I need and provides so much tech for the money - try specking another German, U.S. or Japaneses car with the goodies and see how much it costs. Ride and handling aren't GTI sharp but are good enough to make me smile. Living in Colorado, the turbo's forced induction helps me at altitude and it does better than expected off road and in the snow (I use snow tires). Room for my bicycle, very attractive interior, and great to look at outside in the lighter blue color. Saddle colored vinyl seats are very attractive. I'd like to do better than the 25 mpg average but at least it's on regular fuel. Buy one while you still can!

5 out of 5 stars, Another one bites the dust!
Elmar Jaust,
TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Had my Alltrack for nearly a week now, and have enjoyed every mile and minute in it so far. It’s the perfect car for me because it’s practical, comfortable, well built, looks great, and, most of all, a lot of fun to drive (with 3 pedals!). Anyone who wants one, better get one fast since VW just announced that it will discontinue the model after this year. Very disappointing that another one bites the dust, but apparently most people want to buy a car that looks like everything else on the road (i.e. SUV’s and pickups). Glad that I got mine in time.

5 out of 5 stars, Best VW Car
Albert D,
TSI SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

I have 10k miles on my Alltrack... I am happy I chose the Alltrack. Originally I wanted a diesel wagon with AWD. The US market will never see such a combo. The Alltrack is the next closest thing. I have a commute of 100 miles a day and I average 28-31 mpg on the dash depending on my driving style. My full tanks have ranged from 340-390 miles. No check engine lights thus far... adaptive cruise control and lane assist are great features. Sound system at 400 watts is more than enough for me. Lighting package is very nice. What I don’t like: I wish it had seat memory setting... and foldable power side mirrors.

Write a review

See all 12 reviews

Features & Specs

TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD
1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$26,895
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower168 hp @ 4500 rpm
TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD
1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
MSRP$27,995
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower168 hp @ 4500 rpm
TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD
1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
MSRP$31,595
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower168 hp @ 4500 rpm
TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD
1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$30,495
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower168 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Golf Alltrack safety features:

Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
Immediately after a collision, the system applies the brakes to stop the car and avoid a secondary impact.
Family Guardian
This feature is a component of the Car-Net Security & Service that enables speed and boundary limits for new drivers.
Forward Collision Warning
Issues visual and aural alerts if a collision is imminent. Applies the brakes automatically if needed to mitigate an impact.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack vs. the competition

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack vs. Subaru Outback

Despite its larger size, the Outback is often considered alongside the Alltrack when buyers shop for a wagon. Really, though, the Outback is more of an SUV and in a different class than the Volkswagen. It's larger, it has more power and it sits higher off the ground, yet it's not much more expensive than the Alltrack. Its larger size and bulk make it less elegant than the Alltrack, but the Subaru's extra room and ability make it worth a serious look.

Compare Volkswagen Golf Alltrack & Subaru Outback features

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack vs. Volvo V60 Cross Country

The price difference between the Alltrack and the Volvo is too large to make them true competitors, but it's helpful to see what the extra money gets you. In the V60 Cross Country, you get a nicer interior, an additional inch of ground clearance, and more engine power. Odd as it seems, though, the longer Volvo offers far less cargo capacity than the Alltrack.

Compare Volkswagen Golf Alltrack & Volvo V60 Cross Country features

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack vs. Audi A4 Allroad

Although the Alltrack and the Allroad hail from the same corporate tree, they share little in the way of parts or platforms. The Allroad is a longer wagon and has the premium touches you would expect from a luxury-branded car. And while those fancy features add up to a nicer wagon, they don't necessarily make for a more useful wagon. The VW still offers more usable cargo space.

Compare Volkswagen Golf Alltrack & Audi A4 Allroad features
FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Golf Alltrack both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Volkswagen Golf Alltrack fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Golf Alltrack gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Golf Alltrack has 30.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Golf Alltrack. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack:

  • Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking now standard
  • Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert now standard
  • Manual transmission is now offered on all trims
  • Part of the seventh Golf generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Golf Alltrack. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Golf Alltrack's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Golf Alltrack and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Golf Alltrack is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack?

The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,895.

Other versions include:

  • TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,895
  • TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $27,995
  • TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $31,595
  • TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $30,495
  • TSI SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $36,095
  • TSI SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $34,995
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Golf Alltrack?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack, the next question is, which Golf Alltrack model is right for you? Golf Alltrack variants include TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M), TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of Golf Alltrack models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon Overview

The 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon is offered in the following styles: TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M), TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M), TSI SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and TSI SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Golf Alltrack Wagon 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Golf Alltrack Wagon.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Golf Alltrack Wagon featuring deep dives into trim levels including TSI S, TSI SE, TSI SEL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon?

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

The 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,725. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) is trending $5,685 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,685 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,040.

The average savings for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) is 17.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 6 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagons are available in my area?

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon Listings and Inventory

There are currently 10 new 2019 [object Object] Golf Alltrack Wagons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,375 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,609 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Golf Alltrack Wagon available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Golf Alltrack Wagon for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon Golf Alltrack Wagon you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen Golf Alltrack for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,803.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,675.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon and all available trim types: TSI SEL, TSI SEL, TSI SE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials

