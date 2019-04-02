2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon
Which Golf Alltrack does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Comfortable interior marked by quality design and materials
- Cargo capacity rivals the space in many compact SUVs
- Transmission often hesitates to shift when driving at low speeds
- Fuel economy ratings are low for this class
- Infotainment looks dated and feels slow, but new updates might fix that
- Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking now standard
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert now standard
- Manual transmission is now offered on all trims
- Part of the seventh Golf generation introduced for 2015
Overall rating7.4 / 10
Today's crossover SUVs do a pretty good job packaging big cargo space and wet-weather capability in a car-like package. Yet some shoppers still prefer a vehicle that looks and rides more like a sedan. If you're one of them, the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack makes perfect sense.
Like the Golf SportWagen on which it's based, the Alltrack follows a similarly simple formula: Add more length to the popular Golf hatchback's proportions for larger cargo volume. In this case, you get 66.5 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, which is similar or larger than the capacity of many crossover SUVs. The Alltrack also shares the SportWagen's top engine choice, a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder, and the availability of both manual and automatic transmissions.
But the Alltrack's standard all-wheel drive, protective lower body panels and taller ground clearance give it the ability to venture farther off-pavement than the SportWagen. The Alltrack's 7 inches of ground clearance (compared to the SportWagen's 5.5 inches) and mild all-wheel-drive system are still no match for trails better suited to a Jeep or Toyota SUV, for example. But they are still enough to get most adventure-minded drivers deeper out into the woods, rocks and sand.
For 2019, the Alltrack adds a few new standard driver safety features and now offers a manual transmission on all three trim levels, but otherwise it carries over unchanged. This news will cheer up drivers disappointed in the regular SportWagen for dropping desirable features such as navigation and an upgraded audio system. These features are still available on the Alltrack SEL trim.
You might also want to consider the Subaru Outback or Audi Allroad; either is similar in theme. But overall we think the VW Alltrack is a great choice for drivers who don't want an SUV or just prefer a sedan-like ride with extra utility and the ability to handle rough terrain.
Volkswagen Golf Alltrack models
The 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack comes in three trim levels: S, SE and SEL. The base S is pretty well-equipped and offers most all you need for an active lifestyle car, including roof rails, heated seats and side mirrors, a rearview camera, Bluetooth and smartphone integration. Stepping up to the SE brings a big sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and a better sound system, while the SEL dials it up with nicer wheels, power seats and a navigation system.
All Golf Alltracks are powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (168 horsepower, 199 pound-feet of torque) and come with all-wheel drive. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (dubbed DSG in Volkswagen-speak) is an option.
Standard features on the S include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, foglights, LED daytime running lights, heated side mirrors, roof rails, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, simulated-leather upholstery, heated front seats with manual adjustment and power recline, 60/40-split folding rear seats with a center pass-through, and ambient cabin lighting.
Also standard are a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth, VW's Car-Net communications, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a USB port and a six-speaker sound system. New for 2019 are standard driver safety aids including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Moving up to the SE adds a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a 115-volt outlet in the cargo area, and an upgraded infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen interface. An optional Driver Assistance package for the SE adds 18-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, parking sensors, lane keeping assist, and an automatic parking system and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
The top-level SEL comes with all of the above plus adaptive cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a navigation system, and a Fender premium audio system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Prior to buying this car, we drove a Subaru Outback station wagon. But the current Outbacks are not station wagons any more, they are SUVs, too large for our taste and comfort. The VW Golf Alltrack is just the right size and has all the bells and whistles that the Outback has and some more. We have yet to discover all the features of our Golf Alltrack SEL, but what we have experienced so far has satisfied us that we made the right choice. The handling is very responsive, the view of the outside from the interior is very clear with the large windows, the front and the parking assist systems make driving a pleasure and parking worry-free. The ride is not as soft as we are used to, but that is to be expected in a car capable of off-road travel. All in all we are very satisfied with the Golf Alltrack SEL.
As other posters have noted, VW is not going to bring the long roof to the states any longer (it will live in Europe as a Skoda or Seat I'm sure) so I'm happy I have the privileged of driving a sensible choice while I still can. The SEL trim provides me with everything I need and provides so much tech for the money - try specking another German, U.S. or Japaneses car with the goodies and see how much it costs. Ride and handling aren't GTI sharp but are good enough to make me smile. Living in Colorado, the turbo's forced induction helps me at altitude and it does better than expected off road and in the snow (I use snow tires). Room for my bicycle, very attractive interior, and great to look at outside in the lighter blue color. Saddle colored vinyl seats are very attractive. I'd like to do better than the 25 mpg average but at least it's on regular fuel. Buy one while you still can!
Had my Alltrack for nearly a week now, and have enjoyed every mile and minute in it so far. It’s the perfect car for me because it’s practical, comfortable, well built, looks great, and, most of all, a lot of fun to drive (with 3 pedals!). Anyone who wants one, better get one fast since VW just announced that it will discontinue the model after this year. Very disappointing that another one bites the dust, but apparently most people want to buy a car that looks like everything else on the road (i.e. SUV’s and pickups). Glad that I got mine in time.
I have 10k miles on my Alltrack... I am happy I chose the Alltrack. Originally I wanted a diesel wagon with AWD. The US market will never see such a combo. The Alltrack is the next closest thing. I have a commute of 100 miles a day and I average 28-31 mpg on the dash depending on my driving style. My full tanks have ranged from 340-390 miles. No check engine lights thus far... adaptive cruise control and lane assist are great features. Sound system at 400 watts is more than enough for me. Lighting package is very nice. What I don’t like: I wish it had seat memory setting... and foldable power side mirrors.
Features & Specs
|TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD
1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$26,895
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 4500 rpm
|TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD
1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MSRP
|$27,995
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 4500 rpm
|TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD
1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MSRP
|$31,595
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 4500 rpm
|TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD
1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$30,495
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Golf Alltrack safety features:
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- Immediately after a collision, the system applies the brakes to stop the car and avoid a secondary impact.
- Family Guardian
- This feature is a component of the Car-Net Security & Service that enables speed and boundary limits for new drivers.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Issues visual and aural alerts if a collision is imminent. Applies the brakes automatically if needed to mitigate an impact.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Golf Alltrack vs. the competition
Volkswagen Golf Alltrack vs. Subaru Outback
Despite its larger size, the Outback is often considered alongside the Alltrack when buyers shop for a wagon. Really, though, the Outback is more of an SUV and in a different class than the Volkswagen. It's larger, it has more power and it sits higher off the ground, yet it's not much more expensive than the Alltrack. Its larger size and bulk make it less elegant than the Alltrack, but the Subaru's extra room and ability make it worth a serious look.
Volkswagen Golf Alltrack vs. Volvo V60 Cross Country
The price difference between the Alltrack and the Volvo is too large to make them true competitors, but it's helpful to see what the extra money gets you. In the V60 Cross Country, you get a nicer interior, an additional inch of ground clearance, and more engine power. Odd as it seems, though, the longer Volvo offers far less cargo capacity than the Alltrack.
Volkswagen Golf Alltrack vs. Audi A4 Allroad
Although the Alltrack and the Allroad hail from the same corporate tree, they share little in the way of parts or platforms. The Allroad is a longer wagon and has the premium touches you would expect from a luxury-branded car. And while those fancy features add up to a nicer wagon, they don't necessarily make for a more useful wagon. The VW still offers more usable cargo space.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
