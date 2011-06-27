  1. Home
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Golf Alltrack
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,865
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Alltrack Rubber Mat Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Luggage Netyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.6 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rackyes
Alltrack Splash Guardsyes
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity66.5 cu.ft.
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight3395 lbs.
Gross weight4564 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height59.7 in.
EPA interior volume124.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload992 lbs.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Great Falls Green Metallic
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Deep Black Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Marrakesh Brown, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
