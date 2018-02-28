  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(12)
2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Review

Pros & Cons

  • It's the only Golf wagon offering all-wheel drive
  • Comfortable interior marked by quality design and materials
  • Cargo capacity rivals many compact SUVs, without the larger size
  • Transmission often hesitates to shift when driving at low speeds
  • Fuel economy ratings are low for this class
  • Infotainment looks dated, feels slow, but new updates might fix that
Which Golf Alltrack does Edmunds recommend?

The base Golf Alltrack S comes well-equipped, but we recommend stretching to get the SE if you can. It costs more but comes with most of the features you'll want or need in a small wagon, including standard driver safety assist features (frontal collision warning with emergency braking) and features such as a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, and VW's latest infotainment system.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

With all-wheel drive, a cavernous cargo area and familiar Golf goodness, the 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack offers a compelling alternative to similarly priced crossovers. If you like the idea of a Golf wagon but need all-wheel drive, this is your option.

The formula is simple: Add 1 foot of length to the Golf hatchback's cargo area and get 24 percent more space in return. In real numbers, that means 66.5 cubic feet of space to carry stuff with the rear seats folded. That's the kind of space usually afforded by compact SUVs and crossovers. Add a powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a low-key and ergonomically friendly interior, and traditional Volkswagen comfort, and the Alltrack makes an excellent choice for the crossover-averse or anyone who just prefers the sleeker wagon look.

Despite the name and rugged style, and even the presence of an Off-Road drive mode, the Alltrack isn't a true adventure machine built to take you far off the highway. It sits a little higher off the ground than the Golf Sportwagen on which it's based, enough to handle modest trails, but there are better choices — the Subaru Outback, for example — if your needs include backcountry exploration. But for overall comfort and utility without the traditional bulk or height of a crossover, the Alltrack is a winner.

2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack models

The 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack comes in three trim levels: S, SE and SEL. The base S is pretty well-equipped and offers most all you need for an active lifestyle car, including roof rails, heated seats and side mirrors, a rearview camera, Bluetooth and smartphone integration. Stepping up to the SE brings a big sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and a better sound system, while the SEL dials it up with nicer wheels, power seats and a navigation system.

All Golf Alltracks are powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 199 pound-feet torque) and come with all-wheel drive. The S and SE come standard with a six-speed manual transmission (note that engine torque is limited to 184 lb-ft here) and have a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (dubbed DSG in Volkswagen-speak) as an option. The automatic comes standard on SEL.

Standard features on the S include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, LED daytime running lights, heated side mirrors, roof rails, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats with manual adjustment and power recline, 60/40-split folding rear seats with a center pass-through, and ambient cabin lighting.

Also standard are a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth, VW's Car-Net communications, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. The base audio system includes eight speakers, a CD player, satellite and HD radio, and auxiliary audio, USB and SD card inputs.

Moving up to the SE adds automatic wipers, heated windshield washer nozzles, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a 115-volt outlet in the cargo area, and an updated infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen interface. Driver aids include forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

The top-level SEL builds on the SE features with 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a navigation system, and a Fender premium audio system, which adds a subwoofer and upgraded sound. New for 2018 is a full complement of standard driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights that bend in the direction of the car's turn, automatic high beams, lane departure warning and an automatic parking system.

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert is optional for the SE and the SEL, but with delayed availability from VW.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack SEL (turbo 1.8L inline-4 | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.5
The Alltrack is about 300 pounds heavier than a Golf SportWagen with front-wheel drive, so the turbo engine doesn't feel quite as punchy and the handling is somewhat blunted. But it's still a confidence-inspiring road car. It's not really an off-road vehicle despite its butch styling.

Acceleration

7.0
You get smooth acceleration from VW's 1.8-liter turbo, but 170 hp isn't much for a 3,500-pound car. It's hardly slow, but even when you give it a decent amount of throttle in the city, the Alltrack isn't in a particular hurry. At the Edmunds test track, its 0-60 mph time was 7.1 seconds.

Braking

8.5
The brake pedal is firm, which isn't typical for Volkswagens, but it's definitely a plus in the Alltrack. You get quite a bit of braking response quickly after depressing the pedal. At the Edmunds test track, the Alltrack stopped from 60 mph in 114 feet, an impressively short distance.

Steering

7.5
The steering is very well-weighted and responsive to quick movements, with decent feel on-center, but otherwise it's vague. We wouldn't call this steering engaging, but most shoppers should find it perfectly acceptable. As a bonus, the steering wheel is chunky and feels good in your hands.

Handling

7.0
The Alltrack handles corners relatively well, but it's not as sporty as the standard Golf. There's noticeable body roll when going around turns, and the Alltrack's higher center of gravity doesn't help. It's competent but that's about it.

Drivability

8.0
The automatic transmission is sluggish to engage from a stop and sometimes feels indecisive in parking situations. But once underway, it upshifts so quickly and smoothly that the tachometer needle may be your only indication that it's doing something. Overall, it's an easy car to drive.

Off-road

6.0
With 6.9 inches of ground clearance, the Alltrack won't be challenging the Subaru Outback, with 8.7 inches, for off-road-wagon supremacy. That said, you can traverse some rocky trails without destroying the underside. The Off-Road mode is mild, affecting ABS, throttle gain and hill descent control.

Comfort

7.5
Although the crossover-inspired styling suggests a cushy ride, it is not the case. The Alltrack is tautly sprung, so it can feel somewhat stiff and out of sorts on broken pavement. The seats are comfortable, though, and overall refinement is a strong point.

Seat comfort

7.5
The seats in our top-trim SEL test car were relatively comfortable with firm but supportive bolstering. The seat bottoms, both up front and in the rear, are relatively flat, so your legs may grow tired on ultra-long journeys.

Ride comfort

7.5
Impacts make their way into the cabin in a sharp and muffled manner, but the Alltrack's ride is generally pretty good. Bigger wheels mean shorter tire sidewalls, so you can feel most of the rocks and bumps underneath you. Big dips don't upset the ride much.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Depending on the road surface, there's an average amount of road noise on the highway, but wind noise is noticeable. Put the stereo on at the faintest of volume and you'll drown out most noise. The engine stays relatively quiet in almost all scenarios.

Climate control

8.5
Climate control is a set-it-and-forget-it exercise. Put the Golf at 74 degrees and you'll be comfortable no matter how warm it is outside. The heated seats warm up in average time, but heat is not distributed very evenly.

Interior

8.0
A large cabin with ample glass and a simple, sensible control layout make the Alltrack's interior a pleasant, user-friendly environment. We'd only ask for a roomier rear seat with a higher bench, which you'll find in many similarly priced crossovers.

Ease of use

9.0
The buttons are simple, clearly labeled and well-located. The Alltrack's cabin may not be as fancy as some rivals' cabins, but its simplicity and ease of use are refreshing. Nothing fussy, just strong fundamentals.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Tall seat bolsters notwithstanding, you can pretty much slide right into the Alltrack. The rear doors have a relatively narrow opening, and if the front seat is pushed back for a tall driver, there's not much room for the rear passenger to squeeze behind.

Driving position

8.5
You don't have a tall, commanding view of the road as you do in a crossover, but the driving position is just as good as it is in a standard Golf. The power-adjustable seats and the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with plenty of range mean drivers of all sizes can get comfy easily.

Roominess

7.0
Rear passenger space is at a premium relative not just to competitive crossovers but also to the Outback. With a tall driver settled in, the rear passenger's shins may rub against the front seatback. The front compartment, on the other hand, is airy and spacious.

Visibility

8.5
The tall windows and the large windshield mean good visibility all around. With the panoramic sunroof, you've got great skyward visibility, too. A small gripe is that the rearview side mirrors are oddly shaped and limit visibility of what's happening next to you.

Quality

6.5
The rear door panels use hard plastic right up to the windowsill, unlike the softly trimmed panels in front. Likewise, the lower dashboard wears a hard, shiny plastic covering that's not up to VW's usual standards. Everything seems nicely put-together, though, with no squeaks or rattles.

Utility

7.5
Impressive cargo space puts the Alltrack in a league with many small crossovers, and it's a cinch to fold the rear seatbacks flat while you're loading cargo. We also like the nifty two-position sliding cargo cover. There's not much room for odds and ends when you're riding up front, though.

Small-item storage

7.0
The decent-size cupholders and the small door pockets mean there's adequate but not abundant room for your stuff. The flip-door ashtray area in front of the shift lever has been converted into a phone shelf, convenient for stashing and connecting a phone, but it limits storage space.

Cargo space

9.0
The 30.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats is nearly SUV-level, as is the maximum 66.5 cubic feet when you fold the rear seatbacks down. Those seatbacks conveniently flip forward via release handles on either side of the cargo area, so there's no need to walk around to the back seat.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The two exposed LATCH points on each rear outboard seat are easy to reach and attach a child seat to. But the limited rear-seat room will definitely prevent you from accommodating larger child seats in the back.

Technology

7.0
The Golf's infotainment system has been updated for 2018, and many driver safety aids are available. The voice control system is relatively simple.

Audio & navigation

6.5
The standard touchscreen isn't the most user-friendly interface, but it has all the features you'll want. The upgrade system has a bigger screen.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Sophisticated smartphone capability is anchored by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Compatibility with apps such as Pandora, Spotify and TuneIn internet radio is a plus.

Driver aids

8.0
Our test car had adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, parking assistance, and blind-spot and lane-departure warnings. All those systems operated well during our test without being overly sensitive or intrusive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(8%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
4.3
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Does most everything well
David,03/20/2018
TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Excellent traction. Good ride quality. Relatively quiet. On flat highway 32+ mpg. Not as roomy as Subaru Outback but much more car/wagon like. Handling and braking both excellent. After 2,000 miles would definitely purchase again. Standard transmission pretty good.
This car is the antidote to Crosstreks!
Sean Stevens,09/11/2018
TSI SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
We were replacing a first-gen Mazdaspeed3 that we loved, but after 10 years we were excited to get something newer with more technology than an aux jack, and wanted something with all wheel drive. No more Mazdaspeed or WRX 5 door meant they were right out, but would otherwise have been the best direct replacements (get on that, Subaru and Mazda). We shopped Crosstreks and while I thought I would enjoy them, they're almost dangerously underpowered. The Subaru salesperson helpfully pointed out that the blind spot monitoring was warning me about a car next to me as i desperately tried to merge, for example (pretty smooth of her). A coworker suggested the Alltrack and the power delivery is so much better my concern about having a slow, boring car went out the window. We wanted all the options and were forced into getting the DSG as a result, but it's growing on me the longer we have it. Definitely the best 'automatic' i've ever experienced. The 6MT cars are like hens' teeth, and in 2018 you were forced to buy the DSG to get the Canyon wheels, LED pivoting headlights, etc. Cornering is very flat and composed, and while no MS3, it pulls hard enough to be satisfying. My son loves the sunroof.
Having a Blast with my Alltrack!
Andy M,06/06/2018
TSI SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I bought the Alltrack SEL in July 2017 after spending months looking at nearly every SUV and crossover in the market to find the best combination of mileage, AWD and user-friendly cargo space. One reason I chose the Alltrack over the Outback and others was because the I needed the cargo space to haul my gear, which tends to be heavy or bulky (even sometimes needing ramps for loading and unloading) and I wanted a low bumper combined with ample cargo room. When I actually took a tape measure to dealers I was amazed at how much higher the liftover heights were on most crossovers and SUVs given that ground clearances were only an inch or two higher. The Alltrack has clever extra storage under the cargo floor as well so overall I'm very happy with cargo capacity. My previous car was a VW GTI that I drove for 10 years (best car I have ever owned) and while nothing in the crossover or SUV market handles nearly as well as the GTI, the Alltrack is superior to all others I drove, and power is comparable to offerings in the price range. The weakest elements in the Alltrack are the rear legroom and the default shifting program on the DSG tranny, which seems to always be in too high a gear. Fortunately there is a Sport shifting mode which works well around town, and the tranny is responsive to the steering wheel paddles. The AWD system is straight out of the Golf R and Audi S3, and the ground clearance is adequate for very rough terrain. I have taken my Alltrack with 400+ pounds of gear on crazy forest routes in Wyoming and drawn stares from drivers of vehicles with twice the ground clearance. Never bottomed-out. I have 14,000 miles in ten months and mileage is at least as good as the 22/30 EPA ratings. Build quality, ride comfort, outward visibility, pano roof and entertainment system (in the SEL) are all excellent. I am over 6' and the seats and front legroom are excellent.
Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts like the Golf Alltrack models:

Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
Immediately after a collision, the system applies the brakes to stop the car and avoid a secondary impact.
Family Guardian
A component of the Car-Net Security & Service that enables speed and boundary limits for new drivers.
Forward Collision Warning
Issues visual and aural alerts if a collision is imminent. Applies the brakes automatically if needed to mitigate an impact.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

