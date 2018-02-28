I bought the Alltrack SEL in July 2017 after spending months looking at nearly every SUV and crossover in the market to find the best combination of mileage, AWD and user-friendly cargo space. One reason I chose the Alltrack over the Outback and others was because the I needed the cargo space to haul my gear, which tends to be heavy or bulky (even sometimes needing ramps for loading and unloading) and I wanted a low bumper combined with ample cargo room. When I actually took a tape measure to dealers I was amazed at how much higher the liftover heights were on most crossovers and SUVs given that ground clearances were only an inch or two higher. The Alltrack has clever extra storage under the cargo floor as well so overall I'm very happy with cargo capacity. My previous car was a VW GTI that I drove for 10 years (best car I have ever owned) and while nothing in the crossover or SUV market handles nearly as well as the GTI, the Alltrack is superior to all others I drove, and power is comparable to offerings in the price range. The weakest elements in the Alltrack are the rear legroom and the default shifting program on the DSG tranny, which seems to always be in too high a gear. Fortunately there is a Sport shifting mode which works well around town, and the tranny is responsive to the steering wheel paddles. The AWD system is straight out of the Golf R and Audi S3, and the ground clearance is adequate for very rough terrain. I have taken my Alltrack with 400+ pounds of gear on crazy forest routes in Wyoming and drawn stares from drivers of vehicles with twice the ground clearance. Never bottomed-out. I have 14,000 miles in ten months and mileage is at least as good as the 22/30 EPA ratings. Build quality, ride comfort, outward visibility, pano roof and entertainment system (in the SEL) are all excellent. I am over 6' and the seats and front legroom are excellent.

