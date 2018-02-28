2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Review
Pros & Cons
- It's the only Golf wagon offering all-wheel drive
- Comfortable interior marked by quality design and materials
- Cargo capacity rivals many compact SUVs, without the larger size
- Transmission often hesitates to shift when driving at low speeds
- Fuel economy ratings are low for this class
- Infotainment looks dated, feels slow, but new updates might fix that
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
With all-wheel drive, a cavernous cargo area and familiar Golf goodness, the 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack offers a compelling alternative to similarly priced crossovers. If you like the idea of a Golf wagon but need all-wheel drive, this is your option.
The formula is simple: Add 1 foot of length to the Golf hatchback's cargo area and get 24 percent more space in return. In real numbers, that means 66.5 cubic feet of space to carry stuff with the rear seats folded. That's the kind of space usually afforded by compact SUVs and crossovers. Add a powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a low-key and ergonomically friendly interior, and traditional Volkswagen comfort, and the Alltrack makes an excellent choice for the crossover-averse or anyone who just prefers the sleeker wagon look.
Despite the name and rugged style, and even the presence of an Off-Road drive mode, the Alltrack isn't a true adventure machine built to take you far off the highway. It sits a little higher off the ground than the Golf Sportwagen on which it's based, enough to handle modest trails, but there are better choices — the Subaru Outback, for example — if your needs include backcountry exploration. But for overall comfort and utility without the traditional bulk or height of a crossover, the Alltrack is a winner.
2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack models
The 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack comes in three trim levels: S, SE and SEL. The base S is pretty well-equipped and offers most all you need for an active lifestyle car, including roof rails, heated seats and side mirrors, a rearview camera, Bluetooth and smartphone integration. Stepping up to the SE brings a big sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and a better sound system, while the SEL dials it up with nicer wheels, power seats and a navigation system.
All Golf Alltracks are powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 199 pound-feet torque) and come with all-wheel drive. The S and SE come standard with a six-speed manual transmission (note that engine torque is limited to 184 lb-ft here) and have a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (dubbed DSG in Volkswagen-speak) as an option. The automatic comes standard on SEL.
Standard features on the S include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, LED daytime running lights, heated side mirrors, roof rails, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats with manual adjustment and power recline, 60/40-split folding rear seats with a center pass-through, and ambient cabin lighting.
Also standard are a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth, VW's Car-Net communications, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. The base audio system includes eight speakers, a CD player, satellite and HD radio, and auxiliary audio, USB and SD card inputs.
Moving up to the SE adds automatic wipers, heated windshield washer nozzles, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a 115-volt outlet in the cargo area, and an updated infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen interface. Driver aids include forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.
The top-level SEL builds on the SE features with 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a navigation system, and a Fender premium audio system, which adds a subwoofer and upgraded sound. New for 2018 is a full complement of standard driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights that bend in the direction of the car's turn, automatic high beams, lane departure warning and an automatic parking system.
Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert is optional for the SE and the SEL, but with delayed availability from VW.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Golf Alltrack models:
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- Immediately after a collision, the system applies the brakes to stop the car and avoid a secondary impact.
- Family Guardian
- A component of the Car-Net Security & Service that enables speed and boundary limits for new drivers.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Issues visual and aural alerts if a collision is imminent. Applies the brakes automatically if needed to mitigate an impact.
