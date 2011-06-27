Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Consumer Reviews

Does most everything well David , 03/20/2018 TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Excellent traction. Good ride quality. Relatively quiet. On flat highway 32+ mpg. Not as roomy as Subaru Outback but much more car/wagon like. Handling and braking both excellent. After 2,000 miles would definitely purchase again. Standard transmission pretty good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This car is the antidote to Crosstreks! Sean Stevens , 09/11/2018 TSI SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We were replacing a first-gen Mazdaspeed3 that we loved, but after 10 years we were excited to get something newer with more technology than an aux jack, and wanted something with all wheel drive. No more Mazdaspeed or WRX 5 door meant they were right out, but would otherwise have been the best direct replacements (get on that, Subaru and Mazda). We shopped Crosstreks and while I thought I would enjoy them, they're almost dangerously underpowered. The Subaru salesperson helpfully pointed out that the blind spot monitoring was warning me about a car next to me as i desperately tried to merge, for example (pretty smooth of her). A coworker suggested the Alltrack and the power delivery is so much better my concern about having a slow, boring car went out the window. We wanted all the options and were forced into getting the DSG as a result, but it's growing on me the longer we have it. Definitely the best 'automatic' i've ever experienced. The 6MT cars are like hens' teeth, and in 2018 you were forced to buy the DSG to get the Canyon wheels, LED pivoting headlights, etc. Cornering is very flat and composed, and while no MS3, it pulls hard enough to be satisfying. My son loves the sunroof. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Having a Blast with my Alltrack! Andy M , 06/06/2018 TSI SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought the Alltrack SEL in July 2017 after spending months looking at nearly every SUV and crossover in the market to find the best combination of mileage, AWD and user-friendly cargo space. One reason I chose the Alltrack over the Outback and others was because the I needed the cargo space to haul my gear, which tends to be heavy or bulky (even sometimes needing ramps for loading and unloading) and I wanted a low bumper combined with ample cargo room. When I actually took a tape measure to dealers I was amazed at how much higher the liftover heights were on most crossovers and SUVs given that ground clearances were only an inch or two higher. The Alltrack has clever extra storage under the cargo floor as well so overall I'm very happy with cargo capacity. My previous car was a VW GTI that I drove for 10 years (best car I have ever owned) and while nothing in the crossover or SUV market handles nearly as well as the GTI, the Alltrack is superior to all others I drove, and power is comparable to offerings in the price range. The weakest elements in the Alltrack are the rear legroom and the default shifting program on the DSG tranny, which seems to always be in too high a gear. Fortunately there is a Sport shifting mode which works well around town, and the tranny is responsive to the steering wheel paddles. The AWD system is straight out of the Golf R and Audi S3, and the ground clearance is adequate for very rough terrain. I have taken my Alltrack with 400+ pounds of gear on crazy forest routes in Wyoming and drawn stares from drivers of vehicles with twice the ground clearance. Never bottomed-out. I have 14,000 miles in ten months and mileage is at least as good as the 22/30 EPA ratings. Build quality, ride comfort, outward visibility, pano roof and entertainment system (in the SEL) are all excellent. I am over 6' and the seats and front legroom are excellent. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

