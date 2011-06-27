Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Alltrack SEL Driver Assistance and Lighting Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Alltrack Rubber Mat Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Luggage Netyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rackyes
Alltrack Splash Guardsyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Security Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity66.5 cu.ft.
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight3422 lbs.
Gross weight4542 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height59.7 in.
EPA interior volume124.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1012 lbs.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Tornado Red
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Quartz Gray, leatherette
  • Marrakesh Brown, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
