**4-year update, at 45k miles: Same experience per below. Summary: a very dependable, comfortable, reliable, and solid AWD auto experience! Recommended? YES!! **3-year update, at 35k miles: Same experience per below. Aside from below mentioned headlight swap-out, no problems to report. I really, really like driving this car, I like getting great gas mileage, and my confidence in snow, slush, and icy conditions is terrific! Still an A+!! purchase!! **2-year update, at 28k miles: Same as the 1-year update below. Two issues have come up though: 1.the passenger-side headlight had condensation in it, and after inspection by the dealership to ensure no accidental collision affected the gasket, a new one has been ordered under warranty; and 2.two each remote control batteries were installed as one of the remote controls has been without power, two times over the last 12 months [maybe a short? or a button being pressed in my wife's purse?] Regardless - I'm still really enjoying the balanced nature of this car. **1-year update: Same as below at 6-month: A+ performance, product, with no maintenance issues. **6- month update: Still going strong! Performed an 'engine top oil change' at ~7500 miles which took 15 minutes. No hint of problems so far. I'm getting about 35 mpg on highway; better than expected. I wish there were industry standard configurations for things like where cruise control, wipers, etc are located - as going from one car brand to the other becomes less than ideal. Also - the AWD mechanisms got me through a harsh winter of snow and ice. Very pleased: A+ product so far!** After owning a 1997 Subie Outback, 2002 Subie WRX, 2009 Subie Forester XT, and also a 2016 Subie Outback, I'm delighted to be driving my Alltrack! More nimble, tighter, and confidence-inspiring than a typical Subaru. The controls and dials all feel very high quality [eg: all 4 windows have an auto-up/down click]. I was nervous about vinyl-based V-Tex seats, but I've found them to be equivalent to my Subie Outback having real leather in terms of feel and looks. The AWD electronics and center locking differential are AMAZING, and help keep the car pointed true, even in 10 inches of Erie/ Buffalo snow! Yes - the back seat is snug for 6 footers, and the 1.8L engine is tuned for practicality rather than exhilaration, but this car appears to have a lot going for it! The sun roof is HUGE and well sealed. Terrific gas mileage for an AWD vehicle. I wish the lawyers at VW would allow this car to gain towing specs, as there's no logical reason that USA drivers should not be able to tow [Alltracks sold in other countries have tow ratings and recommendations]. The DSG transmission is an engineering marvel, is smooth, efficient, friendly, and enables those of us who used to drive standards a superior way to control the engine's revs. NOW - if my reliability is on par with Subaru, which I'm speculating it will, I'll be THRILLED! [note: 3 out of my 4 past Subarus had great reliability, however, needed a complete engine overhaul due to warped heads and compromised head gaskets at between 140k and 150k miles - a KNOWN and significant Subaru problem. Also, my Forester required a new engine after the Turbo disintegrated into the engine at 58k miles]. All in all - a really solid car!

