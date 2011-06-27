Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Consumer Reviews

Just what I wanted. Jonathan Berg , 01/01/2017 TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful Great road handling. Outstanding in snow/ice. I love the iPhone display on the car's display (car play). Not great acceleration, but I didn't expect or need that. Shifting gears is a little sluggish and there's a barely audible transmission noise shifting in the lower gears. I'm getting a little better mileage than I expected (22-25 around town) and 33-34 highway. Still early, but I love the car so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 VW Golf Attrack DELIVERS!! iSchneggs , 02/05/2018 TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful **4-year update, at 45k miles: Same experience per below. Summary: a very dependable, comfortable, reliable, and solid AWD auto experience! Recommended? YES!! **3-year update, at 35k miles: Same experience per below. Aside from below mentioned headlight swap-out, no problems to report. I really, really like driving this car, I like getting great gas mileage, and my confidence in snow, slush, and icy conditions is terrific! Still an A+!! purchase!! **2-year update, at 28k miles: Same as the 1-year update below. Two issues have come up though: 1.the passenger-side headlight had condensation in it, and after inspection by the dealership to ensure no accidental collision affected the gasket, a new one has been ordered under warranty; and 2.two each remote control batteries were installed as one of the remote controls has been without power, two times over the last 12 months [maybe a short? or a button being pressed in my wife's purse?] Regardless - I'm still really enjoying the balanced nature of this car. **1-year update: Same as below at 6-month: A+ performance, product, with no maintenance issues. **6- month update: Still going strong! Performed an 'engine top oil change' at ~7500 miles which took 15 minutes. No hint of problems so far. I'm getting about 35 mpg on highway; better than expected. I wish there were industry standard configurations for things like where cruise control, wipers, etc are located - as going from one car brand to the other becomes less than ideal. Also - the AWD mechanisms got me through a harsh winter of snow and ice. Very pleased: A+ product so far!** After owning a 1997 Subie Outback, 2002 Subie WRX, 2009 Subie Forester XT, and also a 2016 Subie Outback, I'm delighted to be driving my Alltrack! More nimble, tighter, and confidence-inspiring than a typical Subaru. The controls and dials all feel very high quality [eg: all 4 windows have an auto-up/down click]. I was nervous about vinyl-based V-Tex seats, but I've found them to be equivalent to my Subie Outback having real leather in terms of feel and looks. The AWD electronics and center locking differential are AMAZING, and help keep the car pointed true, even in 10 inches of Erie/ Buffalo snow! Yes - the back seat is snug for 6 footers, and the 1.8L engine is tuned for practicality rather than exhilaration, but this car appears to have a lot going for it! The sun roof is HUGE and well sealed. Terrific gas mileage for an AWD vehicle. I wish the lawyers at VW would allow this car to gain towing specs, as there's no logical reason that USA drivers should not be able to tow [Alltracks sold in other countries have tow ratings and recommendations]. The DSG transmission is an engineering marvel, is smooth, efficient, friendly, and enables those of us who used to drive standards a superior way to control the engine's revs. NOW - if my reliability is on par with Subaru, which I'm speculating it will, I'll be THRILLED! [note: 3 out of my 4 past Subarus had great reliability, however, needed a complete engine overhaul due to warped heads and compromised head gaskets at between 140k and 150k miles - a KNOWN and significant Subaru problem. Also, my Forester required a new engine after the Turbo disintegrated into the engine at 58k miles]. All in all - a really solid car!

All that I wanted... SilinDC , 06/13/2017 TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I'm glad I waited for this model to come out. I've owned a few VWs with the last one being a 2010 VW Golf 5 spd MT that was VERY reliable but lacked the 4 doors and storage space I needed for extracurricular activities (camping, kayaking, skiing). I had cross-shopped Subarus to see what I might be missing and almost bought one for my last car, but couldn't find a manual transmission anywhere and the newer ones have mostly phased them out for a CVT. The outback was nice, but when compared to the features I get with the Golf Alltrack and the manual transmission made it much more fun to drive! Also, cost a lot more for similar features. Now to the alltrack... I just did a 1,000 mile road trip and the car drives extremely smooth and when kept to about 70 mpg with a loaded car I was getting 35 mpg. The car has a perfect amount of storage space. The only negative would be the back seat is a little smaller than some others, but still good for a 6'0" person in the back as long as you don't try to put 5 people in the car. It's really much better for 4. For entertainment I can't get over how good CARPLAY is. It makes the car so much more enjoyable to use when trying to do navigation, listen/find music, voice text, etc... I previously had installed a high end Kenwood GPS system in my last car, but this is much better/easier to use. To wrap it up, the car handles very well, is smooth on the highway and pretty quiet, the entertainment system is easy to use and this is an overall great car. I can't wait til' ski season to try out the 4 wheel drive in the snow, but for the time being I'm just enjoying using the car and all it's features!

This is a good car Lee , 06/22/2017 TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful We did the diesel buyback on our 2009 Sportwagen TDI, so we needed a replacement. We selected the Alltrack because it is AWD and is available with a manual transmission. We don't care about the supposed off-road capabilities. But we do live in the Colorado mountains and don't like getting stuck in the snow. For that purpose, this car is the perfect compromise because you don't give up good handling, economy, and comfort, which is what you need over 95% of the time. With the manual transmission we are averaging 29mpg and expect to get in the 30s on trips (Fuelly.com shows that the DSG (automatic) Alltracks average about 3-4 mpg less). The stereo capabilities are impressive. We opted for the S model due to the added level of road noise, leaks, and breakage we experienced with the panoramic sunroof on our 2009 Sportwagen. This is my first VW without a sunroof since 1983 and I have no regrets about not having the panoramic sunroof. The manual transmission is geared toward fuel economy rather than performance, like a GTI, but it is still a pleasure to shift. Between hill hold, optionally giving it the gas when starting to prevent stalling, turning off the gas when coasting in gear, and maintaining the cruise control when shifting, shows that VW has carried manual transmissions to the next level. Our biggest gripe was that we were waiting for the manual Alltracks to arrive and we afraid they wouldn't show until after our buyback, leaving us without a car. Luckily the new car showed up two weeks before the buyback. Update 06/27/18: My wife has driven the Alltrack about 2000 miles/month, so it now has over 30,000 miles in 15 months. I can not recall any issues. It has worked well for commuting and hauling. Using Thule square bar racks, stops, and straps, we have carried 8x4 plywood and drywall sheets, 7 foot tall bookcases, and most anything that doesn't fit inside. Being lower than SUVs makes it relatively easy to get big things on and off the roof rack. We use fuelly.com to track all gas usage and my wife continues to average 29-30 mpg in commuting and city driving. The oil filter being on top makes it a breeze to change the oil. We got a duplicate set of the stock wheels off craigslist and mounted 225/50-17 Artic Altimax snow tires on them. We live in the Colorado mountains and the Alltrack handles it well with its AWD and snow tires. The manual transmission is a pleasure to drive and makes the car faster than it should be given the weight and engine size. 12/28/18: Edmunds wanted an update but there is not much to say. The car has over 40,000 miles and consistently gets 29mpg for commuting and around town use. The rear passenger window switch in the group of four in driver's door doesn't work, the one on the door does. Its off warranty now so I will replace it.