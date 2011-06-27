  1. Home
Used 2012 Volkswagen GLI Base Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
GLI Appearance Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Luggage Netyes
GLI Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Lip Spoileryes
Measurements
Front track60.1 in.
Length182.2 in.
Curb weight3124 lbs.
Gross weight4246 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Height57.2 in.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.0 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Frost Silver Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
