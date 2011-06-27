  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(13)
2012 Volkswagen GLI Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient and sprightly engine
  • spacious cabin
  • well-equipped.
  • Competitors are quicker and handle better
  • numb steering
  • delayed throttle response with DSG transmission
  • lackluster interior materials.
Volkswagen GLI for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 VW GLI is a quicker, sportier version of the Jetta upon which it's based, but its GTI brand mate is sharper to drive and has a nicer cabin.

Vehicle overview

Traditionally, there haven't been many cars to choose from between "econosport" compact sedans typically made by Japanese manufacturers and pricier luxury sport sedans normally produced by German automakers. Seeing an opportunity, Volkswagen filled that void years ago with its GLI, a Jetta fitted with the GTI's performance-oriented engine and suspension tuning. We liked the last iteration (VW dropped it after 2009) and now the concept has been reborn as the 2012 Volkswagen GLI.

It's easy to be a little concerned about the idea of a snappier version of the new Jetta, since we haven't been very fond of the all-new small VW sedan so far. The car reflects a number of changes designed primarily to make it more affordable, notably lower-quality interior pieces, a wheezy engine for the base model and a relatively unsophisticated rear suspension (not to mention rear drum brakes on the entry-level models). Granted, the new Jetta offers a roomier backseat and is still a nice car. But as we noted in our reviews of the Jetta, you pay less, but you also get less.

Thankfully, the 2012 Volkswagen Jetta GLI undoes some of the base model Jetta's cost-cutting changes, but not enough of them to put the car on even standing with the GTI. For instance, there is a more sophisticated multilink rear suspension and an upgraded steering system, but the resulting handling isn't as sharp as the GLI's hatchback cousin, let alone other sporty sedans and hatches. The interior also gets a thick sport steering wheel and a soft-touch dash (versus the Jetta's hard plastic one), but it's otherwise the same. On the upside, the GLI does share the GTI's 200-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which proves both energetic and fuel-efficient.

While the 2012 VW GLI is more appealing than the vanilla regular Jetta, too much carries over. The GTI is quite simply a better car, and although it's about $1,000 pricier, we think it's definitely worth it. Of course, there are also excellent competitors like the upcoming Ford Focus ST, 2012 Mazdaspeed 3 and 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX. And if you're simply looking for a sedan with lively acceleration, a turbocharged 2012 Kia Optima or V6-powered 2012 Nissan Altima could be good alternatives.

2012 Volkswagen GLI models

The 2012 Volkswagen GLI is a front-wheel-drive four-door sedan available in two trim levels: 2.0T and Autobahn.

Standard equipment on the GLI 2.0T includes 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, full power accessories, heated mirrors, height-adjustable front sport seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface, satellite radio, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod interface.

The GLI Autobahn adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, heated windshield-washer nozzles, automatic climate control, a cooling glovebox, heated front seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery and a nine-speaker audio system. A navigation system and keyless ignition/entry can be added to the Autobahn.

2012 Highlights

After a two-year hiatus, the VW GLI returns as an all-new model based on the recently redesigned Jetta.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 GLI is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that sends 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. A six-speed manual is standard, while a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual known as DSG is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, the GLI with DSG went from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is on the slow side for the class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with the manual and 23/29/25 with DSG.

Safety

Every 2012 GLI comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, the GLI came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet. This is below average for a compact sedan, let alone one with sporting pretenses.

In government crash tests, the pretty much identical Jetta earned an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it earned four stars for overall front crash protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Jetta its best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

As with the cabin, driving the GLI is a letdown compared to the GTI. The steering isn't as sharp when turning into a corner and it has a considerable numb spot on center that's more indicative of the less sporting Beetle Turbo. Ultimate grip and handling are also disappointing whether you're comparing the GLI to the GTI or one of the other "hot" hatches or sedans it competes with. However, those simply looking for a quicker, sportier version of the Jetta will likely find the GLI a solid upgrade.

This is especially so since the 2.0-liter turbo engine is still a bright spot, offering a nice wallop of torque and cool, snarling noises. The standard six-speed manual is the transmission to get. It's direct and remarkably easy to drive, even when stuck in traffic. The DSG automatic is less desirable. In its normal Drive setting, throttle response is annoyingly delayed. Switching to Sport corrects this, but then the transmission becomes overly eager to downshift and hang onto revs. Using DSG's manual mode corrects both issues, but at that point we figure you might as well stick with the regular manual.

Interior

Past GLI models were essentially four-door sedan versions of the hatchback GTI. This is no longer the case, and it's perhaps most noticeable in the cabin. Not only is the Jetta-derived GLI's design different from the Golf-derived GTI (though they were certainly drawn with the same restrained pen), the materials used to construct it are of a lower quality. The doors in particular are covered in an abundance of hard plastic. It's also missing some of the GTI's extra-mile features like an adjustable front armrest and rear air vents, along with its tartan upholstery and optional leather. The GLI makes do with plain black cloth or "leatherette" vinyl.

On the upside, the GLI is quite roomy. It's easy to find a comfortable seating position, and a pair of full-size adults can sit in the back with room to spare. The 15.5-cubic-foot trunk is actually bigger than the Honda Accord's. We're also fans of the available touchscreen stereo interface, which features a redundant control knob ideal for controlling an iPod.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Volkswagen GLI.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worth the test-drive!
georgekm,09/12/2011
So I recently got engaged and decided to sell my 2006 Infiniti G35 Sedan 6-speed manual, which I loved. I looked at the following: Kia Optima, Chevy Cruze, Nissan Altima, Honda Accord, Honda Civic, BMW 3-series, Jetta, and Acura TSX. My criteria: had to be 4 door sedan, and had to be manual transmision. I get so tired of salesmen trying to sell me on tiptronic fake manual transmissions! I test drove all of those cars, and I was very close to getting a kia, however, the only way to get a 6speed was getting the base model with plastic hubcaps. I went to VW with my fiance, we drove the 5 speed SE Jetta, and was bored. Then... I saw the GLI and was instantly in love.
Fantastic sport sedan
tastycakes55,02/08/2012
In a perfect world, everyone could afford a 65k BMW M3. If you're like me, you want a fun to drive car which gets good mileage & doubles as a family car and doesn't cost a ton, the GLI autobahn hits on all counts. This car tells you what to expect when you turn the ignition and it lets out a low growl, and it will make the chore of driving around town an absolute pleasure. Around town it hugs turns and twisties and gets up and goes as fast as any other sedan in its class. Was easy to install car seats making the wife happy. It may be a Jetta but has a distinctive enough look that it turns heads. I'm a bit concerned about reliability long term, but bought a warranty for peace of mind.
Fantastic sub $30k sport sedan!!
jhatfie,04/26/2012
I have owned several performance sedans through the years including a current generation Nissan Maxima SV with sport package, 07 'Civic SI, 05' Subaru Legacy GT Limited, Mazdaspeed 6. I was able to grab this 12' GLI Autobahn for $23500 which is a steal honestly for what you get. Coming from my SI, the GLI has way more torque and much better gas mileage while having equal handling, but with better interior materials. I average 29mpg in mixed driving and on straight freeway trips usually see 34-35mpg and as high as 37mpg. Had the APR stage 1 ECU update done and the car is a rocket now without even a dent in gas mileage. Some interior plastics could be better but overall a great car!
Great for what I need!
vdubtsi,11/20/2011
First off I have only had my new GLI for a month. Interior quality is much better than the standard Jetta models. The 6 speed m/t shifts smooth with long throws. The gearing is quite tall for a "performance" minded vehicle. Thankfully the 2.0TSI produces a flat torque curve to overcome the long gears. Fuel economy has been quite good so far with a combined average of 28.2 mpg. The ride handling balance is quite good with a nice firm ride and accurate steering. I'm 6'6" tall and have plenty of front leg space. Seats are firm and made for slender guys like myself. All in all good car for what it is!
See all 13 reviews of the 2012 Volkswagen GLI
Write a review

Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Volkswagen GLI

Used 2012 Volkswagen GLI Overview

The Used 2012 Volkswagen GLI is offered in the following submodels: GLI Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Volkswagen GLI?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Volkswagen GLI trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn PZEV is priced between $7,938 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 115189 and130389 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn is priced between $7,992 and$7,992 with odometer readings between 108121 and108121 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Volkswagen GLI PZEV is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 130385 and130385 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Volkswagen GLIS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Volkswagen GLI for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2012 GLIS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,938 and mileage as low as 108121 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Volkswagen GLI.

