Vehicle overview

Traditionally, there haven't been many cars to choose from between "econosport" compact sedans typically made by Japanese manufacturers and pricier luxury sport sedans normally produced by German automakers. Seeing an opportunity, Volkswagen filled that void years ago with its GLI, a Jetta fitted with the GTI's performance-oriented engine and suspension tuning. We liked the last iteration (VW dropped it after 2009) and now the concept has been reborn as the 2012 Volkswagen GLI.

It's easy to be a little concerned about the idea of a snappier version of the new Jetta, since we haven't been very fond of the all-new small VW sedan so far. The car reflects a number of changes designed primarily to make it more affordable, notably lower-quality interior pieces, a wheezy engine for the base model and a relatively unsophisticated rear suspension (not to mention rear drum brakes on the entry-level models). Granted, the new Jetta offers a roomier backseat and is still a nice car. But as we noted in our reviews of the Jetta, you pay less, but you also get less.

Thankfully, the 2012 Volkswagen Jetta GLI undoes some of the base model Jetta's cost-cutting changes, but not enough of them to put the car on even standing with the GTI. For instance, there is a more sophisticated multilink rear suspension and an upgraded steering system, but the resulting handling isn't as sharp as the GLI's hatchback cousin, let alone other sporty sedans and hatches. The interior also gets a thick sport steering wheel and a soft-touch dash (versus the Jetta's hard plastic one), but it's otherwise the same. On the upside, the GLI does share the GTI's 200-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which proves both energetic and fuel-efficient.

While the 2012 VW GLI is more appealing than the vanilla regular Jetta, too much carries over. The GTI is quite simply a better car, and although it's about $1,000 pricier, we think it's definitely worth it. Of course, there are also excellent competitors like the upcoming Ford Focus ST, 2012 Mazdaspeed 3 and 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX. And if you're simply looking for a sedan with lively acceleration, a turbocharged 2012 Kia Optima or V6-powered 2012 Nissan Altima could be good alternatives.