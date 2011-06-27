  1. Home
Used 1992 Volkswagen Fox GL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.8/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
Measurements
Length163.4 in.
Curb weight2238 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base92.8 in.
Width63.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White
  • Daytona Red
  • Moondust Silver Metallic
