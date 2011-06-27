Used 1991 Volkswagen Fox Coupe Consumer Reviews
Red Riding Hood
DLSilence, 08/02/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Great pick up through the low gears. Can really move for 80 hp. Bought it at 185k and since then have only had to replace the timing belt and the muffler (I like to push the gears) Steer clear of large bumps and holes if you intend on keeping it around, suspension isn't the strongest but can get the job done.
Report Abuse
Good Student Car
JavChucker, 05/13/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Good car, treated me well. Keep up on regular maintenance and all will be fine. With the automatic safety belts, car won't start unless safty belt is plugged in, safety feature. Good price for reliable transportation, 125k and still runs like a champ.
Report Abuse
Fox - Many years later
Arturo Monroy-Rios, 03/19/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Very reliable car, it handles well and when it gets to the gas it will save you some cash.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Fox
Related Used 1991 Volkswagen Fox Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner