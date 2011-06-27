Used 1991 Volkswagen Fox Coupe Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Red Riding Hood

DLSilence, 08/02/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great pick up through the low gears. Can really move for 80 hp. Bought it at 185k and since then have only had to replace the timing belt and the muffler (I like to push the gears) Steer clear of large bumps and holes if you intend on keeping it around, suspension isn't the strongest but can get the job done.

Good Student Car

JavChucker, 05/13/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Good car, treated me well. Keep up on regular maintenance and all will be fine. With the automatic safety belts, car won't start unless safty belt is plugged in, safety feature. Good price for reliable transportation, 125k and still runs like a champ.

Fox - Many years later

Arturo Monroy-Rios, 03/19/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very reliable car, it handles well and when it gets to the gas it will save you some cash.

