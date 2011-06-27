Used 1991 Volkswagen Fox Coupe Consumer Reviews

DLSilence , 08/02/2008

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great pick up through the low gears. Can really move for 80 hp. Bought it at 185k and since then have only had to replace the timing belt and the muffler (I like to push the gears) Steer clear of large bumps and holes if you intend on keeping it around, suspension isn't the strongest but can get the job done.