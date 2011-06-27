Estimated values
1991 Volkswagen Fox GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$538
|$1,226
|$1,581
|Clean
|$473
|$1,081
|$1,398
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,031
|Rough
|$214
|$501
|$665
