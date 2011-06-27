  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Fox
  4. Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Fox
Overview
See Fox Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.8/334.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Measurements
Length163.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base92.8 in.
Width63.0 in.
See Fox Inventory

Related Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles