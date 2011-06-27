Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox GL Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|272.8/334.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|93 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|81 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|31.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|62 cu.ft.
|Length
|163.4 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|33.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|Height
|54.5 in.
|Wheel base
|92.8 in.
|Width
|63.9 in.
