Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Fox
4.0
4 reviews
Pros
Cons

My 1990 VW Fox

90vwfox, 05/09/2011
I purchased my 1990 VW Fox after college. And I still own it. I have put more than 440,000 + miles on it. Just regular maintance and wear and tear parts (ie...brakes, tires, spark plugs, etc.) No major engine work or transmission work. I am now just starting to overhaul the engine due to low oil pressure. I never had any oil leaks other than once around 225,000 miles the valve cover started leaking. Replace it and was back on the road again. Although parts are getting hard to fine. I have driven this car everywhere, dirt roads, highways, up in the TX, NM, Co. mountains and forest, NM, Az, Tx desert, snow, rain and down on the beach in Tx. Runs like a champ.

got a lemon

Twizzler, 02/23/2003
My grandparents bought me a car b/c my parents needed to take back a car they had given me and I got a Fox. This car has to be repaired often and is unreliable.

reliability

peter crawford, 09/01/2003
my fox was given to me by my mom and dad. this fox has run thru thick and thin and still it keeps on ticking !!!!!!!!!!!!

The most mechanically sound car I've had

littlebopeep, 12/01/2004
Minor electrical problems invariably arise in these older VWs (noises and lights going off for no reason), but at around 150,000 miles, the engine uses no oil and runs the cleanest of any car I've ever seen. After 2,000 miles, the dipstick is still clean. A friend of mine bought a Fox whose odometer was broken at 250,000+ miles, and he drove it for five years that way until the trans eventually started making ugly noises.

