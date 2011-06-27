  1. Home
  Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox Coupe Consumer Reviews

12 years old and just like it was new

mcd2000, 06/27/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My Volkswagen Fox has had NO mechanical problems despite numerous things that happened such as wasps building their nest on the engine block! It still purrs like a kitten and handles like a dream.

featureless but fun

Ampeg500, 03/27/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My parents got this car brand new back in 1990, and in 2003, they started to hand it over to me. At first, I was quite mad at what a piece of crap it seemed to be at its old age. Once I had driven it for about 3 months, I was to the point where I would prefer it over a newer US Big 3 economy car. The Fox would outlast and outhandle any old US economy car. I can't believe that it's been so dependable with regular maintenance. It has been and will continue to be a great first car and a great ride for my high school days. It just won't quit running, the wonderful little thing. This car has given me a great loyalty to VW I would happily get another one.

Words can't describe this great car!

Chill Will, 11/30/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a fantastic car in any situation. Its small exterior dimensions and outstanding fuel economy make this a great city car. Agile handling and a spunky character make it a great backroad car. This solid German car is comfortable in any situation. Come rain, snow, or ice, the Fox can't be stopped. A roomy interior makes the Fox a comfortable car even for 6-foot-plus people like me. The driving experience is go-kart fun. And reliability? This car practically invented that word. The Fox was based on the Audi 4000, and it shows in the incredible build quality. I would reccommend it to anyone who is interested in a good car.

