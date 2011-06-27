Used 1990 Volkswagen Fox Coupe Consumer Reviews

Ampeg500 , 03/27/2004

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My parents got this car brand new back in 1990, and in 2003, they started to hand it over to me. At first, I was quite mad at what a piece of crap it seemed to be at its old age. Once I had driven it for about 3 months, I was to the point where I would prefer it over a newer US Big 3 economy car. The Fox would outlast and outhandle any old US economy car. I can't believe that it's been so dependable with regular maintenance. It has been and will continue to be a great first car and a great ride for my high school days. It just won't quit running, the wonderful little thing. This car has given me a great loyalty to VW I would happily get another one.