  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen EuroVan
  4. Used 2002 Volkswagen EuroVan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Volkswagen EuroVan MV Features & Specs

More about the 2002 EuroVan
More about the 2002 EuroVan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,700
See EuroVan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Torque181 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,700
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,700
AM/FM stereoyes
telescoping antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
Front leg room37.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Rear head room41.3 in.
Rear leg room28.3 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity190.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4478 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Maximum payload1387 lbs.
Length188.5 in.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height76.4 in.
Wheel base115 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Reflex Silver
  • Techno Blue Pearl
  • Emerald Green Pearl
  • Tornado Red
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Colorado Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/60R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See EuroVan Inventory

Related Used 2002 Volkswagen EuroVan MV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles