Used 2001 Volkswagen EuroVan MV Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
telescoping antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
velouryes
Front leg room37.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.3 in.
Rear leg room28.3 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight4474 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height76.4 in.
Maximum payload1386 lbs.
Wheel base115 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Techno Blue Pearl
  • Arctic White
  • Tornado Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl
  • Colorado Red
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Reflex Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
205/60R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
