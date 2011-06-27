Used 1999 Volkswagen EuroVan GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room37.8 in.
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.3 in.
Rear leg room28.3 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4220 lbs.
Gross weight5997 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Height76.4 in.
Maximum payload890.0 lbs.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Spicy Paprika Red
  • Island Blue Metallic
  • Hot Chili Red Metallic
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Silver Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Sahara
  • Gray
