Used 1999 Volkswagen EuroVan Features & Specs

More about the 1999 EuroVan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1515
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/379.8 mi.274.3/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm177 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l2.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4500 rpm140 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front shoulder room60.4 in.60.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.3 in.41.3 in.
Rear leg room28.3 in.28.3 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.63.6 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight4220 lbs.4348 lbs.
Gross weight5997 lbs.5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.19.0 cu.ft.
Height76.4 in.76.4 in.
Maximum payload890.0 lbs.990.0 lbs.
Wheel base115.0 in.115.0 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Spicy Paprika Red
  • Island Blue Metallic
  • Hot Chili Red Metallic
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Silver Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Spicy Paprika Red
  • Island Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black Magic Pearl
  • Arctic White
  • Silver Gray Metallic
  • Hot Chili Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sahara
  • Gray
  • Gray
