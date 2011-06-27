  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen EuroVan
  4. Used 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan Campmobile Features & Specs

More about the 1997 EuroVan
Overview
See EuroVan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room37.8 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
Measurements
Length202.3 in.
Curb weight4745 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height80.0 in.
Wheel base130.7 in.
Width72.4 in.
See EuroVan Inventory

Related Used 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan Campmobile info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles