  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen EuroVan
  4. Used 1995 Volkswagen EuroVan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Volkswagen EuroVan Features & Specs

More about the 1995 EuroVan
Overview
See EuroVan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower109 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room37.8 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
Measurements
Length202.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Curb weight4745 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height80.0 in.
Wheel base130.7 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
See EuroVan Inventory

Related Used 1995 Volkswagen EuroVan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles