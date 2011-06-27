Used 1995 Volkswagen EuroVan Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Combined MPG
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.4/358.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|140 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|109 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|37.8 in.
|Front hip room
|60.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|202.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4400 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4745 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.8 in.
|Height
|80.0 in.
|Wheel base
|130.7 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
