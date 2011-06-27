Used 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan CL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower109 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room37.8 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
Measurements
Length186.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3806 lbs.
Height75.6 in.
Maximum payload1750.0 lbs.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sahara Metallic
  • Caribbean Green
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Gray White
  • Paprika Red
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Jamaica Blue Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
