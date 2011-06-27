Used 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 EuroVan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/422.0 mi.316.5/422.0 mi.316.5/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower109 hp @ 4500 rpm109 hp @ 4500 rpm109 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
Measurements
Length186.6 in.186.6 in.186.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight3806 lbs.3839 lbs.4246 lbs.
Height75.6 in.75.6 in.74.8 in.
Maximum payload1750.0 lbs.1750.0 lbs.1750.0 lbs.
Wheel base115.0 in.115.0 in.115.0 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sahara Metallic
  • Caribbean Green
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Gray White
  • Paprika Red
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Jamaica Blue Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
