Estimated values
1993 Volkswagen EuroVan GL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,044
|$8,055
|$9,532
|Clean
|$4,596
|$7,340
|$8,721
|Average
|$3,699
|$5,909
|$7,101
|Rough
|$2,803
|$4,479
|$5,480
Estimated values
1993 Volkswagen EuroVan CL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,681
|$7,615
|$9,055
|Clean
|$4,265
|$6,938
|$8,285
|Average
|$3,433
|$5,586
|$6,745
|Rough
|$2,601
|$4,233
|$5,205
Estimated values
1993 Volkswagen EuroVan MV 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,427
|$8,521
|$10,033
|Clean
|$4,945
|$7,764
|$9,180
|Average
|$3,980
|$6,251
|$7,474
|Rough
|$3,016
|$4,737
|$5,768