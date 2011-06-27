  1. Home
Used 2010 Volkswagen Eos Lux Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Eos
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,950
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,950
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,950
Navigation Infotainment Packageyes
Alloy Wheel Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,950
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,950
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,950
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,950
iPod Prepyes
Dynaudio Premium Soundyes
Eos All-Season Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,950
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,950
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,950
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room41.5 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,950
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,950
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3569 lbs.
Gross weight4797 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length173.6 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume87.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,950
Exterior Colors
  • Black Uni
  • Candy White
  • Eismeer Blue Metallic
  • Opal Silver
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Salsa Red
  • Thunder Blue
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leather
  • Moonrock Gray, leather
  • Cornsilk Beige, leather
  • Red, leather
  • Teak, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,950
235/45R H tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,950
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
