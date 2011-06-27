Used 2008 Volkswagen Eos VR6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front head room37.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room41.5 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.3 cu.ft.
Length173.6 in.
Curb weight3686 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Paprika Red
  • Island Gray
  • Candy White
  • Black Uni
  • Eismeer Blue
  • Thunder Blue
  • Silver Essence
Interior Colors
  • Cornsilk Beige, premium leather
  • Cornsilk Beige, premium leather/alcantara
  • Moonrock Gray, premium leather
  • Moonrock Gray, premium leather/alcantara
  • Titan Black, premium leather
  • Titan Black, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/40R H tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
