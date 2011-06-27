Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos Convertible Consumer Reviews

The best fun I ever had dukeofyork , 02/22/2011 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Was weary reading reviews of complaints . Understanding that this is a very technical design challenge to create a functioning hardtop convertible. When you first see the top go down and my friends are astonished still, and anyone that has ever seen it do it is impressed. With the engagement of the lever The windows drop the sunroof goes back the trunk opens up the opposite way, rear window goes and the top into the truck it closes up then the rear deck has a beautiful fit and finish. My autistic 27 year old son said cool transformer, This is a very impressive car 200 hp turbo this car jumps the transmission is art in movement. Will pass a car lnstantly faster then my V8 4bl. carb chevy. Report Abuse

Delightful Ride stan3010 , 11/20/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I went to the VW dealer in Denver to check out a Jetta TDI Sportswagen and stumbled on the EOS. That was it. Drove it home that day. The ride is surprisingly comfortable. Very peppy 2.0L Turbo moves this convertible coupe along confidently on the freeway. I get 30+ mpg overall in my daily commutes which are 90% highway miles. In city driving, 27-28 mpg. This is my sole vehicle. My wife loves it. Audio system is suprisingly good & I added a Kenwood Nav deck. I've owned my CPO EOS for 4 months now. Only problem was the cruise switch repl under CPO warranty. Trunk space is decent with the top up. I have to raise the top to retrieve items under the cargo limit partition.

LOVE MY EOS!! volkswagen07 , 05/22/2012 39 of 42 people found this review helpful I have been readuing reviews that have concerns about the window leaking. I bought my 2007 Eos in June of 2007...trading in my 2003 Passat. First let me say, I live in the desert along the Colorado River, where in the summer it reaches 120 degrees, adn I drive my Eos with the top down for 9 months out of the year. Here is what I have found... If you look in you manual, you will see that if you go thru the automated care washes, it voids the warrenty on the top. The rubber seals on the roof will start to leak due to the high pressure sprayers in automated care washes, and also if you do not oil the rubber seals, the same thing can happen. I bought the oil from the dealership, and do it

Fun Car Steve , 12/05/2006 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I got my Eos yesterday. It is the first 3.2 I could find in South Florida. I paid about $42,000 for it (MSRP) with bells/whistles. The top motion is as cool as reported. It's fun to drive; very responsive and has lots of umph. I did not test the 2.0 so can't compare to that. I got the Eismeer Blue which is much nicer looking than on my computer. I was gonna get the thunder or paprika but now love the Eismeer. It has a great stereo with Sirius on the premium audio option. Also, it has a sport pkg. and navigation pkg. This car is really an eye-catcher. The only other comparable car that's a hard top convertible 4 seater (this really can seat 4 adults not terribly uncomfortably) is a Volvo (and looks like a Volvo). I was pleased to grab this car as I had been looking for weeks and this was first that I have found.