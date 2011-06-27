2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great driving EV Ken , 04/18/2019 SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful Just purchased this car a few weeks ago. My first electric vehicle. Several things to get accustomed especially regarding charging, but not difficult to learn. Definitely don't miss going to the gas station. I was a little concerned that this car has been discontinued and will be replace by an entirely new line, but the mark downs were too good to pass up. Add in the tax credits and rebates, and this will be the cheapest car I have ever purchased. Shares many parts with other Golf models that will still be in production. Drives like a hatchback with amazing torque. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Perfect First Electric Car Mak_explorer , 10/01/2019 SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle couple of weeks ago. Vey nice car. The initial torque and handling is amazing. Very good response on the road. Initially, I thought it is a small car but with folded seat, there is equivalent space than my SUV. With lot of discounts from dealer plus Federal and State rebate, this is a really good bargain. Highly recommended. With 90% charge on the car, I am still getting 150 miles which is a really good distance, Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Surprisingly fun compact hatch Rick Sanchez , 10/01/2019 SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I test drove the new 2020 e-Golf and was pleasantly surprised. I have driven this and the Leaf as electric cars and both will sink you into the seat off the line with their torque but the Golf handles extremely nicely in the corners as well. The only reason I gave this car 4 instead of 5 stars is that the interior feels low quality for a 32,000 dollar vehicle and that I wish the warranty was longer, as VWs are not traditionally the most reliable vehicles in my experience. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car a lot more than I expected to! Audrey , 07/20/2019 SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I set the battery to charge to 90% but still get about 151 miles of range. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse