Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(13)
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback

What’s new

  • DC fast charger now comes standard on base SE trim
  • Advanced driver aids now available for base SE trim
  • Part of the first e-Golf generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Looks and drives more like a typical car than other EVs
  • Premium interior materials
  • Plenty of trunk space
  • Comfortable and quiet ride
  • Shorter electric range than other EVs
  • Limited availability
MSRP Starting at
$31,895
Save as much as $6,433
Select your model:
Save as much as $6,433 with Edmunds

2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2019 e-Golf SE
SE and SEL Premium

msrp 

$31,895
starting price
See all for sale

Which e-Golf does Edmunds recommend?

Now that a DC fast charger comes as standard equipment, our choice would be the SE. You'll miss out on the SEL Premium's extra features, but the price savings with the SE is significant. Just make sure to get the SE's optional Driver Assistance package for its useful advanced driver safety aids.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

If you'd prefer your electric car to be different and make a statement to other motorists about your eco-savvy attitude, the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf is most definitely not for you. In the process of electrifying its popular and long-running hatchback, VW kept the Golf's styling and interior pretty much the same. But the normality of the e-Golf is one of its greatest strengths: It combines all the practicality, personality and familiarity of a regular Golf and subtracts the tailpipe and all of its emissions.

There are some subtle differences to the exterior styling (the e-Golf-specific wheels are the easiest way to tell), and the interior gets a few subtle tweaks as well to better inform the driver about the state of the battery charge. But most of the standard Golf carries over, which means you get a smooth ride quality and a premium and versatile interior. This electric car is remarkably free of compromise.

Compared to other rival electric vehicles, however, the e-Golf has one significant drawback: range. Its EPA-estimated range of 125 miles will be sufficient for a lot of people, but a few top rivals — namely, the Chevrolet Bolt, Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV — can go about twice as far. Acceleration isn't particularly quick with the e-Golf either. But overall we like the Volkswagen e-Golf and recommend it if you're shopping for a natural stepping stone into the electrified world.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf as one of Edmunds' Cheapest Electric Cars for 2020.

2019 Volkswagen e-Golf models

The 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf is the electric version of the regular Golf hatchback. It comes with a 35.8-kWh battery pack and a 134-horsepower electric motor. Its EPA-estimated driving range is 125 miles. VW offers two trim levels: SE and SEL Premium.

Standard equipment on the SE includes a 7.2-kW onboard charger, DC fast-charging capability, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights and taillights, cruise control, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated power-reclining front seats (manual height and fore/aft adjustment), and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Tech features include Volkswagen Car-Net Security & Service remote services, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a USB port, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker sound system. There's also an optional Driver Assistance package, which includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The SEL Premium has the features from the Driver Assistance package as standard. It also gets LED headlights with automatic high beams, parking sensors, lane keeping assist, an automated parking system, an auto-dimming mirror, simulated leather upholstery, a more energy-efficient heating system, a digital gauge cluster display, and a bigger 9.2-inch center touchscreen with gesture control and navigation.

A suite of driver aids that includes park distance control, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic braking, lane keeping assist, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert is standard. There's also a 12.3-inch all-digital Volkswagen Digital Cockpit gauge cluster.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium (battery electric | 1-speed direct drive | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology7.5

Driving

8.0
Handling, steering and braking are solid compared to others in the EV segment. But we wish the steering wasn't so light and that the regenerative braking power was stronger when you fully lift off the accelerator pedal.

Acceleration

7.5
The first e-Golf wasn't terribly quick, but this one has more going on under the hood. While it's still not as quick as some of the newest competition, it feels sufficiently peppy unless you're a lead foot who throws caution (and range) to the wind. At our test track, an e-Golf covered 0-60 mph in 8.4 seconds.

Braking

7.5
The brake pedal is firm and sure in routine use, with good feel and feedback. At our track, the e-Golf's fuel-saving tires contributed to a ho-hum 60-mph panic stop of 128 feet. There are four levels of regenerative braking, but the most aggressive setting falls short of enabling true one-pedal driving.

Steering

7.5
Turn the wheel and the e-Golf delivers a smooth and predictable response, exhibiting an eagerness in turns without feeling darty on straights. But the effort is a bit too light. It starts that way to ease parking. But even though the steering heft builds as the pace picks up, it never quite feels engaging.

Handling

8.5
Handling is eager and well-balanced through corners, reminiscent of a GTI. It was also able to orbit the skid pad at our test track at a respectable 0.88g, which is good considering the economy-minded all-season tires. Because of the low-mounted mass of the battery pack, the e-Golf leans a bit less in turns than a standard one.

Drivability

8.0
It feels utterly smooth and effortless because the torquey direct-drive electric powertrain never shifts. The lift-throttle brake regeneration has four levels that can be selected with the shift lever, too. We only wish the maximum B level was a bit more forceful for better one-pedal driving.

Comfort

8.0
The e-Golf offers comfortable seats and a ride that is neither too hard nor too soft. The electric powertrain is undeniably smooth and silent, of course. This peaceful ride is something that all EVs do well, but it's worth pointing out to those cross-shopping a regular Golf.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats have a very accommodating shape and offer great all-day support with just the right amount of padding. But some drivers might find the seat bottoms too flat. The effective side bolsters aren't confining. The rear seat offers similar levels of comfort and support.

Ride comfort

8.0
The highway ride is nicely controlled and settled. Bumps and holes are smoothed over with a minimum of harsh side effects. The result is a steady ride that nicely straddles the line between sloppy and tense.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The utter silence of the electric drivetrain makes the e-Golf less noisy overall than a standard Golf. Wind noise is minimal, and the tires don't call attention to themselves. A subtle whir has been artificially added to alert pedestrians, but it's almost inaudible inside the car and disappears above 15 mph.

Climate control

8.0
Dual-zone automatic climate control and heated front seats are standard. The main heating system is electric, and it warms quickly because there's no engine that needs warming up. It can be preheated while charging, too. The capable air-conditioning system has an Eco mode to use the system sparingly if you want to preserve range.

Interior

8.5
The e-Golf's interior is ideally suited for people. There's plenty of room, it's easy to get in and out of, and the controls are obvious and easy to reach. Credit goes to the Golf's signature boxy shape, which seems like it was drawn after the occupants were taken care of, not before.

Ease of use

8.0
The e-Golf is refreshingly simple and straightforward. The controls are within easy reach, and their function and usage are clear. There's little that will lead you to consult the owner's manual. It might take some time to master the steering wheel buttons, but they come easy once you do.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The squared-off door openings make entry and exit a breeze, even for tall folks. The same is true for those in the back seat. The seats aren't so low that you have to stoop either. The doors aren't overly long, so they work well in tight spaces.

Driving position

9.0
The relationship between the e-Golf's seat, steering wheel and pedals (also its dash and gauges) is just about perfect. Folks of all sizes will agree on this point because the generous adjustment range of the seat (fore-aft, up-down) and the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel allow nearly anyone to fit.

Roominess

8.5
Boxy on the outside equals roomy on the inside, with abundant legroom and headroom and an airy and broad cockpit. The back seat is similarly spacious with useful leg-, headroom and even toe room. It's exactly like a regular Golf.

Visibility

8.0
It's very easy to see out, and the blind spot is small thanks to abundant glass area and slender roof and windshield pillars. The standard rearview camera and proximity sensors are a nice bonus. The SEL's standard heated windscreen, however, has myriad fine embedded wires that can refract oncoming headlights.

Quality

8.0
The e-Golf looks and feels well put-together inside and out. The seats and door trim are especially handsome. The dash design is pretty simple and uncomplicated, but that's the look VW goes for. It all fits together nicely.

Utility

8.0
You'd likely predict that a boxy hatchback would offer good utility, and in the case of the Golf, you'd be exactly right. There's plenty of room, and it's easily accessed through the hatch and the squared-off doors.

Small-item storage

8.0
It's a compact car, but the e-Golf still offers ample interior storage. You'll find long front door pockets with water bottle nooks, a good-size glovebox and center console, central cupholders, and a hidden bin in front of the shifter. The rear door pockets will also hold a water bottle.

Cargo space

8.0
The e-Golf's battery doesn't consume any cargo space, which is unusual among EVs adapted from a gas-powered version. Like any other Golf, its rear seats fold flat, the deck is low and the hatch provides easy access. Cargo capacity is abundant with all seats up or down.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
The lower anchors are easy to find without digging around between the cushions, and the top tether hooks are equally obvious. The generous rear legroom accommodates most bulky rear-facing seats, and the squared rear roofline eases access to children in back.

Technology

7.5
The e-Golf's simple and effective touchscreen audio and navigation system is easy to live with and offers a variety of ways to integrate your smartphone. But we really wish it had more than one USB port. There's a nice suite of active safety gear, but it's all optional and mighty expensive.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard. You can also input sound from your smartphone (or a memory stick) via the USB port directly, or you can stream your tunes via Bluetooth audio. If you'd rather go old-school, there's an auxiliary jack and even an SD card slot. But there's only one USB port.

Driver aids

6.5
A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are standard. The SEL Premium also comes standard with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and parking steering assistance.

Voice control

7.0
The system is good at identifying names in your contact list and switching stations within a radio band. But it stumbles if you try anything more complicated because it prefers set phrases over natural speech. Holding the button longer gets you Siri if you want to control your smartphone.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf.

5 star reviews: 85%
4 star reviews: 15%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 13 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • electrical system
  • handling & steering
  • fuel efficiency
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • technology
  • appearance
  • brakes
  • ride quality
  • value
  • maintenance & parts
  • warranty
  • safety
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • spaciousness
  • steering wheel
  • doors
  • climate control
  • interior
  • seats
  • comfort
  • acceleration

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great driving EV
Ken,
SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

Just purchased this car a few weeks ago. My first electric vehicle. Several things to get accustomed especially regarding charging, but not difficult to learn. Definitely don't miss going to the gas station. I was a little concerned that this car has been discontinued and will be replace by an entirely new line, but the mark downs were too good to pass up. Add in the tax credits and rebates, and this will be the cheapest car I have ever purchased. Shares many parts with other Golf models that will still be in production. Drives like a hatchback with amazing torque.

5 out of 5 stars, Perfect First Electric Car
Mak_explorer,
SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

Bought this vehicle couple of weeks ago. Vey nice car. The initial torque and handling is amazing. Very good response on the road. Initially, I thought it is a small car but with folded seat, there is equivalent space than my SUV. With lot of discounts from dealer plus Federal and State rebate, this is a really good bargain. Highly recommended. With 90% charge on the car, I am still getting 150 miles which is a really good distance,

4 out of 5 stars, Surprisingly fun compact hatch
Rick Sanchez,
SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

I test drove the new 2020 e-Golf and was pleasantly surprised. I have driven this and the Leaf as electric cars and both will sink you into the seat off the line with their torque but the Golf handles extremely nicely in the corners as well. The only reason I gave this car 4 instead of 5 stars is that the interior feels low quality for a 32,000 dollar vehicle and that I wish the warranty was longer, as VWs are not traditionally the most reliable vehicles in my experience.

5 out of 5 stars, Love this car a lot more than I expected to!
Audrey,
SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

I set the battery to charge to 90% but still get about 151 miles of range.

Write a review

See all 13 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SE 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
MSRP$31,895
MPG 126 city / 111 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Horsepower134 hp @ 3000 rpm
SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
MSRP$38,895
MPG 126 city / 111 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Horsepower134 hp @ 3000 rpm
See all 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite e-Golf safety features:

Intelligent Crash Response System
Automatically engages the brakes after an accident, turns off the fuel pump, unlocks the doors and activates the hazard lights.
Lane Keeping Assist
Detects and warns you when you're drifting out of your lane. Can take steering action if necessary.
Forward Collision Warning
Warns you about an imminent collision with an object ahead. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.

Volkswagen e-Golf vs. the competition

Volkswagen e-Golf vs. BMW i3

If range isn't everything but style is, the BMW i3 should be at the top of the list. From its stubby proportions to its funky interior design and materials, there's nothing else quite like it on the road. It also delivers a sporty driving experience. However, it's more expensive than the e-Golf and not nearly as practical because of its smaller size and access-style rear doors.

Compare Volkswagen e-Golf & BMW i3 features

Volkswagen e-Golf vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV

Because of its impressive 238-mile-plus range, affordable price tag and entertaining personality, the Chevrolet Bolt has been at or near the top of the electric-car class for more than two years. But it's not unassailable, especially if you prefer a more standard, high-quality car-like interior like the one in the e-Golf. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Chevrolet Bolt.

Compare Volkswagen e-Golf & Chevrolet Bolt EV features

Volkswagen e-Golf vs. Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 leaves the e-Golf in a swirl of electronic dust in terms of driving performance and battery range. It's also the vehicle du jour for the tech-savvy buyer. But the Model 3 is considerably more expensive until the affordable base model finally comes out. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model 3.

Compare Volkswagen e-Golf & Tesla Model 3 features

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen e-Golf a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 e-Golf both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Volkswagen e-Golf energy consumption, so it's important to know that the e-Golf gets an EPA-estimated 119 mpg-e. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the e-Golf has 22.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen e-Golf. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf:

  • DC fast charger now comes standard on base SE trim
  • Advanced driver aids now available for base SE trim
  • Part of the first e-Golf generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Volkswagen e-Golf reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen e-Golf is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the e-Golf. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the e-Golf's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 e-Golf and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 e-Golf is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf?

The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf is the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,895.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $31,895
  • SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $38,895
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen e-Golf?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen e-Golf, the next question is, which e-Golf model is right for you? e-Golf variants include SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). For a full list of e-Golf models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf

2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback Overview

The 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).

What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 e-Golf Hatchback 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 e-Golf Hatchback.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 e-Golf Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE, SEL Premium, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback?

2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

The 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,925. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $6,433 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,433 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,492.

The average savings for the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 16.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchbacks are available in my area?

2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback Listings and Inventory

There are currently 4 new 2019 [object Object] e-Golf Hatchbacks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,790 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,950 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] e-Golf Hatchback available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] e-Golf Hatchback for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback e-Golf Hatchback you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen e-Golf for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,479.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,534.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback and all available trim types: SE, SEL Premium. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials

