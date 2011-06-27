  1. Home
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Features & Specs

More about the 2019 e-Golf
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
Engine TypeElectricElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Combined MPG119119
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission1-speed direct drive1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
EPA City MPGe126 mi.126 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe119 mi.119 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)126/111 mpg126/111 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)5.3 hr.5.3 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe111 mi.111 mi.
Combined MPG119119
EPA kWh/100 mi2828
Fuel typeElectric fuelElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range125 mi.125 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
Torque214 lb-ft @ 0 rpm214 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectricElectric
Horsepower134 hp @ 3000 rpm134 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
cornering lightsnoyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyes
pre-collision safety systemnoyes
emergency braking preparationnoyes
adaptive headlightsnoyes
LED headlampnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
VW Careyesyes
Driver Assistance Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
8 total speakersyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
memory card slotyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesno
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
driver assisted parking assistnoyes
adaptive cruise controlnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
hands-free entryyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
Luggage Netyesyes
First Aid Kityesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
2 -way power driver seatyesyes
clothyesno
leatherettenoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.52.7 cu.ft.
Length168.1 in.168.1 in.
Curb weight3459 lbs.3459 lbs.
Gross weight4431 lbs.4431 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.22.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.0 in.
Height57.2 in.57.2 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.116.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload827 lbs.827 lbs.
Wheel base103.5 in.103.5 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
Exterior Colors
  • Urano Gray
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Indium Gray Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Urano Gray
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Indium Gray Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, cloth
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Shetland Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
All season tiresyesyes
205/55R16 tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,895
Starting MSRP
$38,895
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
