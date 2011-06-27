2019 Volkswagen e-Golf Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,895
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|119
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|6 yr./ 72000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA City MPGe
|126 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|119 mi.
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|126/111 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|5.3 hr.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|111 mi.
|Combined MPG
|119
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|28
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|EPA Electricity Range
|125 mi.
|Engine
|Torque
|214 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 3000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|cornering lights
|no
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|no
|pre-collision safety system
|no
|emergency braking preparation
|no
|adaptive headlights
|no
|LED headlamp
|no
|Packages
|VW Care
|yes
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|no
|adaptive cruise control
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|front and rear parking sensors
|no
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Luggage Net
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|compass
|no
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|leatherette
|no
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Bumperdillo Protection Plate
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|52.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|168.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3459 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4431 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|Height
|57.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|116.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|827 lbs.
|Wheel base
|103.5 in.
|Width
|70.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|All season tires
|yes
|205/55R16 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|6 yr./ 72000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 72000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
