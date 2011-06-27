  1. Home
Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2018 e-Golf
Overview
$33,795
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG119
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
$33,795
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
$33,795
EPA City MPGe126 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe119 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)126/111 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)5.3 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe111 mi.
Combined MPG119
EPA kWh/100 mi28
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range125 mi.
Engine
$33,795
Torque214 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower134 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Safety
$33,795
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$33,795
VW Careyes
In-Car Entertainment
$33,795
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
$33,795
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$33,795
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$33,795
Luggage Netyes
First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
$33,795
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
$33,795
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
$33,795
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$33,795
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
$33,795
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length168.1 in.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Gross weight4431 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload919 lbs.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
$33,795
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Pearl Metallic
  • Urano Gray
  • Great Falls Green Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Indium Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shetland Beige, leatherette
  • Titan Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
$33,795
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$33,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$33,795
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles