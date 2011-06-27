  1. Home
Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE Features & Specs

More about the 2016 e-Golf
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG116
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe126 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe116 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)126/105 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe105 mi.
Combined MPG116
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower115 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
DC Fast Charging Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Luggage Netyes
First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length168.1 in.
Curb weight3380 lbs.
Gross weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload939 lbs.
Wheel base103.6 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Urano Grey Metallic
  • Pacific Blue
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Limestone Grey Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ 120000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
