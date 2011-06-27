Used 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf SEL Premium Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2015 e-Golf
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,445
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG116
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe126 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe116 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)126/105 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe105 mi.
Combined MPG116
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Luggage Netyes
First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length168.1 in.
Curb weight3391 lbs.
Gross weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload930 lbs.
Wheel base103.6 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Blue
  • Limestone Grey Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Urano Grey Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
