Volkswagen Diesels for Sale Near Me
- 73,756 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,995$1,394 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWDM7AJ3CW221566
Stock: DC119548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,309 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,999$2,279 Below Market
Perfect Auto - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
****TO HELP PROTECT OUR CUSTOMERS IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES WE ARE NOW OFFERING VIDEO WALK AROUNDS, LOCAL HOME DELIVERY, LIMITED APPOINTMENTS TO INCREASE DISTANCE/REDUCE RISK, INCREASED CLEANING, DISTANCED PAPERWORK. WE WANT TO MAKE SURE ALL OUR CUSTOMERS FEEL SAFE WHEN THEY GET THE CAR OF THEIR DREAMS.*** ****1-OWNER, TDI, REAR CAMERA, TOUCH SCREEN **** Carfax Certified 1-Owner, Low Mileage, Well Maintained, Recently Inspected, 2.0 TDI Diesel, Rear View Camera, 16 Wheels, Leatherette Seats, Keyless Access, Push Start, Touchscreen, VW Media Interface, Bluetooth Streaming, SAT Radio, Head Mirrors, and Much More. Vehicle Comes with Remaining Audi Factory & Audi Extended TDI Warranty (10 year / 120,000 Miles)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCA7AU4FM516708
Stock: 516708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,636 miles23 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,495$2,928 Below Market
Car-Fi Auto Group of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ6CM605516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,463 miles3 mi awayGreat Deal
$12,225$1,334 Below Market
Easterns Automotive Group of Sterling / Direct Car Buying - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A33DC127391
Stock: 127485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 48,378 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,695$1,531 Below Market
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Meet our 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium Sedan shown proudly in gorgeous Blue. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder Turbo Diesel that provides an impressive 140hp while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission that adds more fun to your daily drive. This Front Wheel Drive Passat offers near 40mpg on the open road and features an elegant German-styled body with 17-inch wheels, a bold chrome grille, halogen auto on/off headlights and a power sunroof. The German-inspired interior of the Passat TDI SEL Premium is roomy. Settle into 8- way power heated leatherette front seats and enjoy the amenities that surround you. Power windows and door locks, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel w/trip computer, three 12V power outlets and a 6-speaker AM/FM/CD audio system are just a few of the luxuries included. The safety of yourself and passengers is a priority at Volkswagen. Six airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, and a tire-pressure monitoring system are just a tip of the iceberg when it comes to the advanced safety features. The Passat has been given an IIHS Top Safety Pick award. After winning award after award, it's no surprise that the Passat has become one of the most sought-after family sedans on the market. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Delivery options available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A34CC067877
Stock: SCB1330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 97,925 miles5 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,499$1,765 Below Market
Empire Auto Group VA - Sterling / Virginia
Located 5 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A33CC012367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,561 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseHome delivery available*Good Deal
$13,517$833 Below Market
Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A38DC043258
Stock: LP16330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 22,968 miles4 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,402$990 Below Market
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 4 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ONE OWNER, VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, TRANSPARENT PRICING. NO RECONDITIONING OR CPO FEE CHARGED TO OUR CUSTOMERS., Jetta 2.0L TDI w/Premium/Navigation, 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged, 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power Sunroof. 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L TDI Black Uni w/Premium/Navigation CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TDI Diesel TurbochargedRecent Arrival! 30/42 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Details:* Roadside Assistance* 100+ Point Inspection* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program)* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ0EM387493
Stock: VP9776
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-12-2019
- 19,898 miles4 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,100$593 Below Market
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 4 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ONE OWNER, VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH TWO YEAR OR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY!! TRANSPARENT PRICING. NO RECONDITIONING OR CPO FEE CHARGED TO OUR CUSTOMERS., Jetta 2.0L TDI, 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged, 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, 16 Mambo Alloy Wheels, Navigation System, Power moonroof. 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L TDI Tempest Blue Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TDI Diesel TurbochargedRecent Arrival! 30/42 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* 100+ Point Inspection* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program)* Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ9EM441244
Stock: VP9775
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-12-2019
- 36,300 miles4 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,843$1,431 Below Market
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 4 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCV7A34FC033832
Stock: VP9691
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-16-2019
- 31,543 miles4 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,753$1,044 Below Market
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 4 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ONE OWNER, VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH TWO YEAR OR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY!! TRANSPARENT PRICING. NO RECONDITIONING OR CPO FEE CHARGED TO OUR CUSTOMERS., PREMIUM PACKAGE!, Jetta 2.0L TDI, 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged, 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, 16 Mambo Alloy Wheels, Power Sunroof, Radio: Premium VIII Touch-Screen, Remote keyless entry. 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L TDI Toffee Brown Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TDI Diesel TurbochargedRecent Arrival! Odometer is 7813 miles below market average! 30/42 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* 100+ Point Inspection* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program)* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ7EM391976
Stock: VP9948
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-14-2020
- 37,959 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,995$1,365 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2015 VW JETTA SEDAN 2.0L TDI SEL 37 K Miles Only, Well Maintained, New Tires, TDI, Navigation System, Fender Premium Audio, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloys Wheels, AM/FM/Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, Cd Audio, Cruise Control, Diesel Engine, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Satellite Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Sunroof, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (31 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLA7AJ4FM235207
Stock: AT13079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 31,601 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$12,667$958 Below Market
Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 8857 miles below market average! 146 Point Chevy Tech Inspected, Professional Detail, Fresh Oil and Filter Change, Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim. FWD 2014 Volkswagen 2.0L TDI Jetta 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic SilverClean CARFAX.2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged 30/42 City/Highway MPG 30/42 City/Highway MPG We have been serving our community for the last 61 years and it is our pleasure serve you. ** We make every effort to provide accurate information, please verify options, Color and price before purchasing. Tax, tag, dealer installed accessories and $899 processing fee additional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ3EM233196
Stock: SP1177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 25,732 miles4 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,528$525 Below Market
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 4 miles away from Ashburn, VA
VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH TWO YEAR OR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY!! TRANSPARENT PRICING. NO RECONDITIONING OR CPO FEE CHARGED TO OUR CUSTOMERS., Jetta 2.0L TDI, 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged, 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, Pure White, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, 16 Mambo Alloy Wheels. 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L TDI Pure White FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TDI Diesel TurbochargedRecent Arrival! Odometer is 15418 miles below market average! 30/42 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles Details:* Roadside Assistance* 100+ Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details* Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ3EM315137
Stock: VP9457A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-08-2020
- 23,178 miles4 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$14,391$384 Below Market
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 4 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ONE OWNER, VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH TWO YEAR OR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY! TRANSPARENT PRICING. NO RECONDITIONING OR CPO FEE CHARGED TO OUR CUSTOMERS., 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged, 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, Moonrock Silver Metallic, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, 16 Mambo Alloy Wheels, Navigation System, Power Sunroof, Radio: Premium VIII Touch-Screen. 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L TDI Moonrock Silver Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TDI Diesel TurbochargedRecent Arrival! 30/42 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Combined Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program)* Roadside Assistance* 100+ Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ8EM267019
Stock: VP9444
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2019
- 47,787 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,498$1,142 Below Market
Prime Motors - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Pure White 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L TDI FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged Titan Black.30/42 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJXEM333361
Stock: 333361-26
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,505 miles4 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$15,256$953 Below Market
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 4 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCV7A36FC046582
Stock: VP9223
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-26-2019
- 29,537 miles4 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,160$408 Below Market
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 4 miles away from Ashburn, VA
VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH TWO YEAR OR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY!! TRANSPARENT PRICING. NO RECONDITIONING OR CPO FEE CHARGED TO OUR CUSTOMERS., Jetta 2.0L TDI, 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged, 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, Reflex Silver Metallic, Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16 Mambo Alloy Wheels. 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L TDI Reflex Silver Metallic FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TDI Diesel TurbochargedRecent Arrival! Odometer is 10954 miles below market average! 30/42 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program)* Vehicle History* 100+ Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ4EM305250
Stock: VP10029
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-05-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.