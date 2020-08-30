Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia

Located 8 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Meet our 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium Sedan shown proudly in gorgeous Blue. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder Turbo Diesel that provides an impressive 140hp while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission that adds more fun to your daily drive. This Front Wheel Drive Passat offers near 40mpg on the open road and features an elegant German-styled body with 17-inch wheels, a bold chrome grille, halogen auto on/off headlights and a power sunroof. The German-inspired interior of the Passat TDI SEL Premium is roomy. Settle into 8- way power heated leatherette front seats and enjoy the amenities that surround you. Power windows and door locks, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel w/trip computer, three 12V power outlets and a 6-speaker AM/FM/CD audio system are just a few of the luxuries included. The safety of yourself and passengers is a priority at Volkswagen. Six airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, and a tire-pressure monitoring system are just a tip of the iceberg when it comes to the advanced safety features. The Passat has been given an IIHS Top Safety Pick award. After winning award after award, it's no surprise that the Passat has become one of the most sought-after family sedans on the market. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Delivery options available.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1VWCN7A34CC067877

Stock: SCB1330

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-10-2020