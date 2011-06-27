Used 1992 Volkswagen Corrado Hatchback Consumer Reviews
A modern classic.
I have owned two Corrados now and I can say without a doubt that of all the cars I have owned (Accord, Civic, RSX, ES300, Endeavor, Dakota, PT Cruiser), the Corrado is my favorite! The Corrado is a very unique car, which is perhaps why I like it so much. It is a very fun car to drive. I love the automatic rear spoiler (yes, the one on mine still works.) In fact, everything but the fog lights on mine still works. Both Corrados I have owned took a lot of TLC, but to me it was worth it. I wish I had the chance to buy one brand new, but I wasn't even driving then. I think it would be awesome if VW came out with a new Corrado!
untouchable!!!
its a fabulous car!!! mine has been untouched by anything iv raced so far... iv got a 2.8 thats been modified to a 3.0 high compression pistons polished intake manifold and head bigger valves race cams exhaust power pullys and a chip tuned just to the car and i get 35 mpg!!!
Nick's Review
Only had it for two months, runs great but the fuel economy is terrible. Interior design seems cheap for a sports car. Good seats, but the dash and controls aren't too spiffy.
My Corrado
Best car ever owned
Slc Corrado
Great Car for being built in the early 90's, overall peroformance and style excellent. Still the best sports car to come from VW today!
