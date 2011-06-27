  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen CC
  4. Used 2016 Volkswagen CC
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Volkswagen CC 3.6L V6 4Motion Executive Features & Specs

More about the 2016 CC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,355
See CC Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,355
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,355
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,355
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,355
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,355
600 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Dynaudio premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,355
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,355
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,355
Carpeted Mat Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,355
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,355
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,355
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,355
Lip Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,355
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight3851 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume106.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload981 lbs.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,355
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Fortana Red
  • Pure White
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Black Oak Brown Metallic
  • Indium Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Desert Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,355
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/40R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,355
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,355
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ 120000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See CC Inventory

Related Used 2016 Volkswagen CC 3.6L V6 4Motion Executive info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles