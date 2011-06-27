  1. Home
Used 2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line Features & Specs

More about the 2015 CC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,275
See CC Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,275
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,275
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,275
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,275
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,275
Style Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,275
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,275
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,275
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,275
Carpeted Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,275
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,275
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,275
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,275
Lip Spoileryes
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,275
Length188.9 in.
Curb weight3358 lbs.
Gross weight4475 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume106.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1038 lbs.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,275
Exterior Colors
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Black Oak Brown Metallic
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Desert Beige/Black, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,275
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/40R18 95H tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,275
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,275
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See CC Inventory

