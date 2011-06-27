Used 2012 Volkswagen CC Lux Plus Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
CC Distinction Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
CC Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
CC Protection Kityes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
CC Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
CC Lip Spoileryes
CC Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track61.1 in.
Curb weight3147 lbs.
Gross weight4201 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length188.9 in.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume109.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/40R18 95H tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
