Used 2010 Volkswagen CC Sedan Consumer Reviews

Nice car with bad reliability issues Jose , 08/02/2016 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I owned my 2010 CC for over 5 years now, with a little over 69,000 miles. Here is my honest assessment: Positive: Design - The car looks great both inside and outside. Performance - Engine power is more than enough for a casual driver, acceleration is great, even for a 4-cylinder engine. Negative: Gas mileage - I am averaging around 22 MPG combined city/hi way driving-that's terrible for a 4-cylinder car! The only time I can get around 25 MPG is when I drive long distance on the freeway. Reliability - My transmission needed a major repair at around 36,000 miles (would not go to reverse), lucky for me, it was still under warranty. Carbon build-up is also a major concern. At around 57,000 miles, I got a 'check engine' light and then the car stalled. Had it towed to a dealer and the prognosis was excessive carbon build up in the intakes and failed fuel pump. It cost me over $3,700 to get it fixed. What bothers me is the carbon build up. After doing some research, I found out that, although carbon build up is an issue with all direct injection engine, VW's 2.0 TSI engines appears to be the most affected by it. Talking to a couple of technician at the dealer confirmed that carbon build up is an issue and the only way to completely get rid of it is to have it mechanically cleaned approximately every 60,000 miles. The way it is going now, I don't think I will be buying another Volkswagen again. Performance Value

Great car to drive but super expensive to own and maintain basictek , 01/20/2014 33 of 35 people found this review helpful We got our VW 2010 CC luxury with 36K on it and within 8K the car has cost us a fortune to maintain and repair. On top of the very high sticker price (with options our car was about 35K MSRP and thankfully we got it for 20K used) Since then the windshield, auto sensing wipers, two front power windows, sunroof sliding cover, brand new tires, alignment, DSG service, oil leak (not covered under powertrain) Need for synthetic oil and super unleaded gas have cost us and the dealer a fortune (us 3.5K carmax 2K). As the car gets older one can only expect more gadgetry to fail, and very expensive maintenance (similar to BMW, Mercedes, audi). It also rattles a lot up front and has tons of road noise.

The Underated VW CC Michael Almada , 11/27/2015 Luxury 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This car exceeded my expectations in a host of ways - great value for the money when originally released in 2009. With the 2013 change of model, the price has risen to match the quality level of the car. Fabulous handing and mileage - I could reach 36-40 mgp highway on flat roads like NJ Turnpike; averaged 31 mgp all around. Excellent, durable materials in cabin. Superb styling and equipment. Excellent front leg room for tall drivers and left leg rest. Slight hesitation typical of this 2.0T VW engine on take off. I had NO mechanical issues whatsoever. Only 2 minor annoyances: odd spring loading on the doors; default setting - only the driver's door unlocks on exiting the vehicle. Also note the DSG maintenance is pricey at $400 every 40K miles.

2010 CC VR6 4Motion vr6guy1 , 03/22/2011 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I live in the California Sierra, so AWD was important to me. I opted for the 4 motion VR6, although most professional reviews said it was not worth the money. I am glad I bought the VR6 4Motion. I have previously owned a MB C55, BMW M3, and a BMW X5 Sport. Out of all of these cars, the CC is my favorite because of excellent performance, great looks, and fairly good gas mileage. The car handles superbly on mountain roads. (Note that the VR6 does not come with the DSG transmission in the US-- many reviews are wrong about this).