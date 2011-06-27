  1. Home
Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet Classic Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.8/372.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower94 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle31.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
Measurements
Length153.1 in.
Curb weight2307 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.5 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width64.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl Green
  • Alpine White
  • Black
  • Classic Green
  • Flash Red
  • Bordeaux Red
  • Aqua Blue
