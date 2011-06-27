Used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet Convertible Consumer Reviews

Toy car bkoraman , 01/23/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have opurchased this as a toy car for the summer. I love it so much that I am in the market for a newer version. Report Abuse

Adorable, fun, reliable, fuel efficient+ Elliottsue , 10/16/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Adorable, fun to drive, very quick 5- speed. NEVER in the shop, best fuel economy on the road. Remains a classic run-about bu also with leather, great stereo, heated seats, elec window --features of more expensive cars.

My Cabby JohnB , 06/13/2016 2dr Convertible 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 1991 VW Cabriolet Eienne Eigler edition just this spring. It had sat for a while. A new set of brakes, tires and an oil change and she runs great. Very sporty and fun to drive not to mention economical. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value