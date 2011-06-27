  1. Home
Used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Cabriolet
4.8
4 reviews
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,793
Used Cabriolet for Sale
Toy car

bkoraman, 01/23/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have opurchased this as a toy car for the summer. I love it so much that I am in the market for a newer version.

Adorable, fun, reliable, fuel efficient+

Elliottsue, 10/16/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Adorable, fun to drive, very quick 5- speed. NEVER in the shop, best fuel economy on the road. Remains a classic run-about bu also with leather, great stereo, heated seats, elec window --features of more expensive cars.

My Cabby

JohnB, 06/13/2016
2dr Convertible
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1991 VW Cabriolet Eienne Eigler edition just this spring. It had sat for a while. A new set of brakes, tires and an oil change and she runs great. Very sporty and fun to drive not to mention economical.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Value
A Nice, Fun Car

Itschuck, 06/27/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet is fun, fun, fun, gets great gas mileage, and has been very comfortable. Prices are going up on these little gems and the TMV price is a bit skwed. Add about $500 for a clean one. All mine has required is oil changes and brakes. I did replace the top but thats to be expected on convertibles that are 15 years old.

Write a review
