Used 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet Boutique Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Cabriolet
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/400.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower94 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle31.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Measurements
Length153.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width64.6 in.
