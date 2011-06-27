  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Cabrio
  4. Used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Cabrio
More about the 2001 Cabrio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,475
See Cabrio Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,475
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.0/356.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Torque122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,475
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,475
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,475
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room46.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Length160.4 in.
Curb weight2891 lbs.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height56 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Exterior Colors
  • Cool White
  • Cool White/White CR
  • Batik Blue PL/Blue CR
  • Bright Green Pearl
  • Bright Green Pearl
  • Desert Wind
  • Black/Black CR
  • Tornado Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,475
14 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
195/60R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,475
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cabrio Inventory

Related Used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles