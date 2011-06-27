  1. Home
Used 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Cabrio
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.7/383.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room46.5 in.
Measurements
Length160.4 in.
Curb weight2831 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cool White
  • Bright Green Pearl
  • Batik Blue
  • Desert Wind
  • Tornado Red
  • Uni-Black
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
