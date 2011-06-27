Used 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio Convertible Consumer Reviews
Love it!!!
I don't understand why people are writing such terrible reviews, you clearly didn't get the car checked before buying it. My 2000 Cabrio is a beautiful car. It runs well, looks nice, I haven't had any problems yet. And i've had it for 5 months. It has a little over 109k miles. You guys just need to take better care of your car!! (It's not a manual though, i'm confused why I can't choose automatic.)
Disappointed with overall quality
We purchased our VW Cabrio GLS new because of its styling and our impression that VW makes quality vehicles. I must admit that the car was involved in a rear-ender in which the front end of the VW took a good smack, but fortunately, it was all cosmetic. My wife is the main driver (and I play the mechanic) and loved her car for the first two years. Then glued on interior parts started coming off. At about 45,000 we lost the speedo and tach gauge ($900 to replace, can't be fixed). The convertible top no longer works ($810 for the motor), the power steering leaks badly, the engine sprays oil all over, and this car has been babied, TLC'd, and garaged. $26,000 and you still get a stamped steel valve cover.
best car ever
I have had many cars, but my 2000 VW Cabrio, which I have owned since August of 2000, is by far the best. I bought it new, and it has over 130,000 miles on it. It still has a lot of get up and go. We have made sure it gets the suggested preventative maintenance when due. I hope to keep it forever.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not a bad car for the price
The Cabrio is one of the best deals you can get on a convertible. There are lots of things they could improve, but overall it's a pretty good car. It's very solid; you don't feel like you're driving a tin can down the road. You get an okay amount of power in the manual transmission version, though this car could NEVER be classified as sporty. You can also fit in any parking space that exists.
Whatever you do, don't do it!
Purchased a 2000 VW Cabrio from a used car dealership in New Jersey (that was my first mistake as I am a New York resident.) Drove the car off the lot and within 3 miles, check engine light came on. Checked fluids, proceeded with our trip home. Within 10 miles, the car's manual transmission jumps out of fifth gear while going 65 mph on a 4 lane highway. With the dealership closed (and being the car was sold "as- is", we limped home. The 2 hour trip ended up taking nearly 3 hours. Mechanic found the transmission had been replaced but not refilled with transmission fluid. Brand New tranny installed only to find the starter was also malfunctioning. Meanwhile, the check engine light was on.
