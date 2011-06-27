  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Cabrio
  4. Used 1999 Volkswagen Cabrio
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Volkswagen Cabrio GL Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Cabrio
More about the 1999 Cabrio
Overview
See Cabrio Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Measurements
Length160.4 in.
Curb weight3079 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.0 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Batik Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
See Cabrio Inventory

Related Used 1999 Volkswagen Cabrio GL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles