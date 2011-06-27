Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Cabrio GL 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$666
|$1,277
|$1,611
|Clean
|$589
|$1,133
|$1,428
|Average
|$435
|$843
|$1,064
|Rough
|$281
|$554
|$699
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Cabrio GL 2dr Convertible (midyear) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$881
|$1,449
|$1,761
|Clean
|$779
|$1,285
|$1,562
|Average
|$575
|$957
|$1,163
|Rough
|$372
|$628
|$765
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$812
|$1,431
|$1,768
|Clean
|$718
|$1,269
|$1,568
|Average
|$530
|$944
|$1,168
|Rough
|$343
|$620
|$768
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS 2dr Convertible (midyear) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,018
|$1,610
|$1,935
|Clean
|$900
|$1,428
|$1,716
|Average
|$665
|$1,063
|$1,278
|Rough
|$430
|$698
|$840